IEBC decides on constituency, ward boundaries to avert 2027 election crisis

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced that it will undertake the review of constituency and ward boundaries through a phased approach, citing legal, institutional, and time constraints ahead of the August 2027 General Election.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a press release, the commission said the decision followed a comprehensive assessment of constitutional requirements, judicial guidance, resource considerations, and the national electoral calendar.

IEBC noted that boundary delimitation is a constitutional obligation aimed at upholding the principle of one person, one vote, one value by responding to population changes and geographic realities.

IEBC officials at work

The Commission last completed a boundaries review in 2012 and has since developed the Boundaries Review Operations Plan (BROP) 2019–2024 to guide the second review cycle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the commission said the process was hit by several setbacks.

These included a lack of commissioners from January 2023 to July 2025, court decisions nullifying 2019 census data in parts of Garissa, Wajir and Mandera, ongoing boundary disputes, and pressure from by-elections and preparations for the 2027 General Election.

The IEBC also cited time constraints, noting that a full delimitation exercise requires at least two years and must be completed at least 12 months before a general election to take effect.

With fewer than seven months remaining to the August 10, 2026, constitutional deadline, the Commission said completing a full review was impractical.

Following legal advice from the Attorney General and an advisory opinion issued by the Supreme Court on September 5, 2025, the commission resolved that a phased approach was the most constitutionally sound and legally defensible option.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Under the phased approach, IEBC will immediately scale up preparatory and technical activities such as geo-data collection, capacity building, and acquisition of tools.

However, no constituency or ward boundaries will be reviewed before the 2027 General Election, and substantive boundary delimitation will only be undertaken after the polls using legally validated population data.

The Commission also clarified that the number of constituencies will remain capped at 290 as provided under Article 89(1) of the Constitution, meaning any review will focus on names and boundaries rather than increasing or reducing constituencies.

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Edung Ethekon said the phased approach allows the commission to manage legal and operational risks while safeguarding the credibility and orderly conduct of the 2027 General Election.

IEBC KIEMS kit in use

Advertisement

Advertisement