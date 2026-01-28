M-Shwari reassures customers after dismissing online fraud allegations

M-Shwari has dismissed allegations of fraudulent activity linked to an account held by an individual identified as Brian Aballah, describing the claims circulating on social media as inaccurate and unsupported by its records.

In a statement dated January 27, 2026, the mobile lending and savings platform said it had reviewed the matter following public commentary online and established that the allegations were “factually incorrect and inconsistent with the customer account records.”

“M-Shwari has taken note of public commentary circulating on social media alleging fraudulent activity on an account held by Brian Aballah on the M-Shwari platform,” the statement read.

“Following a review of the matter, we wish to clarify that our Customer Experience team has engaged directly with the customer referenced in these posts, and we wish to confirm that the allegations are factually incorrect.”

The company said it had already engaged the customer directly through its Customer Experience team and urged those circulating the claims to withdraw them and stop further dissemination.

M-Shwari, which is regulated by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), emphasised its commitment to safeguarding customer funds and maintaining trust among millions of Kenyans who use the platform for savings and credit services.

“We remain committed to serving our customers with reliable financial services and safeguarding their money,” the statement added.

The firm also underscored its commitment to transparency and constructive engagement, encouraging customers with concerns to reach out directly to its support teams to review account records or resolve any genuine discrepancies.

“Customers are encouraged to engage directly with our support teams should they wish to review their account records or resolve any genuine discrepancies,” M-Shwari said.

The clarification comes amid growing scrutiny of digital financial platforms on social media, where customer disputes and allegations can quickly gain traction online.

