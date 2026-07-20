I Lost Sh 7 million in one day: Thee Pluto opens up on the source of his wealth
In a deeply personal sit-down on the Muhia Wamaingi YouTube channel, popular digital creator, entrepreneur, and 'Sanitize' show host Thee Pluto (Robert Ndegwa Wa Kamau) stripped away his online persona to share the triumphs and crushing setbacks that have shaped his journey.
Speaking in a candid conversation with host Muhia Wamaingi, Pluto reflected on money, faith, public scrutiny, and the harsh realities of sudden financial loss.
One of the most shocking revelations came when Thee Pluto detailed his worst financial hit to date, a single-day loss of over KSh 7 million in the volatile cryptocurrency market.
"There is a day I lost over 7 million shillings in crypto within 24 hours," he revealed. "I couldn't eat, I couldn't sleep,’’ Thee Pluto said.
‘’People see the cars and the lifestyle online, but they don't see the silent nights when you're staring at screen numbers dropping to zero," he added.
He explained that while trading and digital investments brought him significant wealth early on, the experience served as a brutal masterclass in risk management, prompting him to diversify into tangible assets like real estate and agriculture.
Pluto expounded on the losses he encountered in his businesses during the covid-19 pandemic period where he was forced to close down some of his businesses and his attention shifted to the crypto market.
‘’I had opened an hotel in Witeithie and ended up closing it, I had a bicycle hire business in Juja which i also closed in the same period, I had a chips and movie selling point in Juja which i still closed down since the profit margins were very thin and some businesses were robbed,’’ he explained.
Pluto said that he has ventured into very many businesses where at some point he sold shoes and mitumba clothes alongside his brother in Gikomba market.
Addressing the show that catapulted him to national fame, his viral street loyalty-test series Sanitize, Thee Pluto addressed the heavy emotional toll and public backlash that came with it.
On Claims of Scripting: He addressed persistent accusations that his viral loyalty tests were staged, maintaining that while some people approached the show for fame, the emotions and heartbreaks witnessed on camera were raw and real.
The Mental Burden: "Hosting a show where you watch relationships crumble in front of you takes a toll," he shared. "At some point, people start associating you with negativity and heartbreak."
Beyond business and content creation, the interview touched on his personal growth as a father and his evolving relationship with God.
Faith, Fatherhood, and Reclaiming His Narrative
Thee Pluto spoke openly about how faith kept him grounded when social media fame threatened to derail his personal values.
He emphasized that his primary goal now isn't just clout or viral moments, but building long-term stability for his family and inspiring young people to approach wealth with maturity.
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