Esther Wakimani drops raw truths: ‘The other woman in church’

Her journey wasn't just about overcoming financial lack, it was about navigating the harsh realities of raising children independently while striving to build a thriving business empire from scratch.

In a captivating episode on Rozinah Mwakideu’s YouTube talk show, Crowned by Rozinah Mwakideu, business mogul and digital creator Esther Wakimani sat down to share a candid account of her life's trials, redemption, and complex faith journey.

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Titled "Esther Wakimani: The Other Woman In Church," the raw and emotional sit-down saw Wakimani unpack the multi-layered complexities of navigating life, relationships, and societal judgment within religious circles.

From Severe Hardship to Unshakeable Resilience

Esther Wakimani

Opening up about her roots, Wakimani detailed a childhood marked by extreme poverty and survival. She recounted painful moments where her family was forced to boil stones just to give the illusion of cooking food and ease the gnawing pain of hunger.

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"Your beginning does not define your ending," Wakimani reflected, describing how enduring those early trials forged the determination she needed to push through life as a single parent.

Her journey wasn't just about overcoming financial lack, it was about navigating the harsh realities of raising children independently while striving to build a thriving business empire from scratch.

Wakimani is a mother to two girls. According to her, once a person has gone through a traumatic experience the responsibility of healing solely lies on the shoulders of the individual.

‘’It is your responsibility to heal kasweetie, nobody is coming to heal you, nobody is coming to fix you, you fix yourself,’’ she said.

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Confronting the Stigma: 'The Other Woman in Church'

The core of the interview tackled an uncomfortable taboo within contemporary faith communities: the judgment faced by women navigating non-traditional relationships and societal labels.

Speaking candidly with Rozinah Mwakideu, Wakimani discussed:

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Navigating Religious Expectations: The pressure to maintain a perfect image while dealing with real, messy life challenges inside church walls.

Wakimani walked out of her first marriage in 2015. According to her there was a lot happening and some of the acts that triggered her exit was infidelity, rejection from the in-laws.

Despite that, Wakimani didn't give up on marriage, she tried a second time but it also did not work out as she expected. However she maintained that all this was a blessing in disguise.

‘’At this level of my life I can understand that it’s not because he was a bad person, it was not because the family were bad people but it’s because of the assignment that I have,’’ Wakimani stated.

Overcoming Judgment: Facing double standards as a single mother trying to find her place and identity in spiritual spaces without compromising her dignity.

Personal Transformation: How shifting her focus from institutional approval to a direct, personal faith allowed her to heal and rebuild her identity.

Wakimani has advised women to embrace the aspect of accountability. Where they can vividly accept their mistakes and grasp the lessons that come with any experience.

‘’When you heal as a woman you reach that level where by you are accountable, you chose this person, the red flags were there but you ignored them. Even when a business is failing, you see it coming,’’ Wakimani emphasised.

Wakimani confessed to contemplating suicide several times but her phone was her rescue since she could access facebook where she could share what she was going through at the time.

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‘’I thank God i never committed suicide, i was at the verge of commiting suicide but Facebook came through for me,’’ she said.

A Story of Faith, Growth, and Renewal

Wakimani’s story on Crowned is ultimately one of grit, authenticity, and finding purpose through pain. Her vulnerability resonated heavily with thousands of viewers across social platforms who related to her struggle of balancing identity, ambition, and faith in a world quick to judge.

Wakimani firmly advises women to find their purpose even before thinking about marriage.

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