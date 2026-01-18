How Uganda's Moses Ali won Museveni’s trust & remained relevant to win election at 86

General Moses Ali has mastered Uganda's political landscape, outlasting regimes to remain a constant in Museveni's Uganda with his re-election opening another chapter in a career spanning several decades

In Uganda’s political landscape, General Moses Ali, the Member of Parliament for Adjumani West is a name that has outlasted regimes, becoming a quiet constant in Museveni’s government.

His political life has seen him occupy nearly every major political era, mastering the art of political survival and leveraging on his military and political ties to outlive regimes while shaping the state and evolving to adapt to the shifting centers of power over the years.

Despite health and age concerns, the veteran politician trounced his opponents in the recent elections to retain his seat as the Member of Parliament for Adjumani West.

At 86 years of age, Ali is not done with serving his people as he blends experience with traditional political loyalties.

He campaigned on a platform of completing key infrastructure projects for his constituency, convincing a majority of voters who took part in the election to give him another term.

Ali promised his constituents that if given another chance, he will tarmac major roads, upgrade health facilities, construct a bridge at over the Nile at Loropi and improve water and electricity access in the constituency.

Moses Ali's nomination that made him an internet sensation

Ali became an internet sensation when he clinched the NRM ticket for Adjumani West, paving the way for his name to appear on the ballot papers for yet another time.

At a time when conversations on generational change in leadership are taking root on the continent, videos depicting the veteran lawmaker’s resilience and commitment to serve his people even as he battled health challenges and advancing age went viral.

For decades, Ali has been President Yoweri Museveni’s trusted ally in an alliance forged in their days in the battlefield and strengthened over the years as they navigate the complex waters of Ugandan politics.

Moses Ali's military career

Ali joined the military in 1968 as a cadet officer and rose through the ranks to become a four-star General.

Born in 1939, Ali had modest education in the earlier years of his life with much of his academic accomplishments attained later on in life while serving in the government.

He earned his Master of Arts in Intelligence Studies from the American Military University in 2015 at the age of 75.

As Uganda went through turbulent times with the military taking charge of the government, Ali’s career in the army picked up with Idi Amin appointing him Minister of Provincial Administration (Interior) in 1973 before later moving him to the Finance docket in 1975.

With his strong military and political ties, Ali is among key figures who propped Idi Amin’s regime and when the latter was overthrown in 1979, Ali went into exile.

Exile, truce with Museveni & becoming a constant in government

While in exile in the 1980s, he formed the Uganda National Rescue Front (UNRF) rebel group keen on capturing power in Uganda.

He reconciled with President Museveni in 1986 and had his fighters integrated in the national army, marking the beginning of his long walk with Museveni who is currently serving his seventh term and has been the president of the country for more than 40 years.

The truce with Museveni saw Ali promoted to the rank of Major General and marked yet another decorated chapter of his career.

In him Museveni found a loyal ally with strong military ties , reliable grassroot support and deep political connections forged over the years.

Museveni tapped Ali to join his cabinet in 1986, giving him the Youth; Culture and Sports docket. Subsequent years saw him move to Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities; Trade and Industry; Internal Affairs; Relief, Disaster Preparedness, and Refugees, among others.

Ali’s profile was further elevated when Museveni appointed him 2nd Deputy Prime Minister in 1996 and later on appointed him 1st Deputy Prime Minister in 2003.

He has switched roles severally over the years, moving between 1st, 2nd and 3rd Deputy Prime Minister.

The decision to defend his seat in the 2026 elections saw him attract attention as he defied age and health challenges to secure victory.