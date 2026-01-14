Uganda shuts down internet ahead of January 15 poll

A person with strained eyes looking at a smart phone

Uganda has switched off internet access nationwide just days before voters head to the polls in a move critics say threatens election transparency.

Ugandan authorities have ordered a complete shutdown of internet access across the country, effective from Tuesday evening, just two days before the general election scheduled for January 15.

The shutdown also includes blocks on social media platforms, messaging apps, and VPN services.

The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has said the move is meant to curb misinformation and ensure public safety during the voting period.

However, critics and human rights organisations have condemned it as an attempt to stifle dissent and limit transparency in what is expected to be a contentious race.

Uganda Communications Commission

The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) issued directives to internet service providers (ISPs) and mobile network operators to suspend all non-essential public internet traffic, including web browsing, video streaming, and social media.

This includes popular platforms like Facebook, Twitter (now X), WhatsApp, and Instagram, as well as restrictions on VPNs that could allow users to bypass the blackout.

Mobile services have also been limited, with suspensions on international roaming calls and new SIM card registrations, further isolating the population digitally.

The shutdown is set to remain in place until further notice from the UCC, making it effectively indefinite.

President Yoweri Museveni, who is seeking a seventh term in office after nearly four decades in power, faces opposition from figures like Bobi Wine of the National Unity Platform, amid allegations of electoral irregularities and government repression.

The election comes against a backdrop of rising authoritarianism, with past cycles marred by violence and protests.

This is not the first time Uganda has resorted to such measures; a similar blackout occurred ahead of the 2021 elections, which lasted several days and drew international criticism.

Human rights groups, including Access Now, have urged the government to reverse the decision, arguing that it violates freedoms of expression and access to information.

“We, the undersigned organisations and members of the KeepItOn coalition, a global network of over 345 organisations from 106 countries working to end internet shutdowns, appeal to you, President Yoweri Museveni, to ensure that people in Uganda have unfettered access to the internet, digital platforms, and all other communication channels throughout the upcoming elections on January 15, 2026,” the organisation said.

The UCC has denied earlier rumours of a planned shutdown but proceeded with the order, citing threats of online disinformation and electoral fraud.

International observers, including teams from the African Union and the European Union, have expressed concern over the implications for a free and fair vote.

The blackout could hinder real-time reporting, voter coordination, and access to election-related information.