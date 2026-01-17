Advertisement

Museveni’s controversial path to 7th term & what next after winning election in Uganda

Charles Ouma
Charles Ouma 17:31 - 17 January 2026
Uganda's president Yoweri Museveni
Museveni garnered 7,946,772 votes, representing 71.65 per cent of votes cast with his closest rival, Bobi Wine of the National Unity Platform coming a distant second with 2,741,238 votes representing 24.72%.
President Yoweri Museveni has won presidential elections in Uganda, securing his seventh term at the helm of the East African nation.

Museveni garnered 7,946,772 votes, representing 71.65 per cent of valid votes cast.

His closest rival, Bobi Wine of the National Unity Platform came a distant second with 2,741,238 votes representing 24.72%.

The elections which were held on Thursday, January 15, 2026 was characterized by tensions with the opposition alleging intimidation, threats and harassment by the country’s security agencies across the nation.

Bobi Wine dismisses results of disputed elections

Earlier in the day, Bobi Wine released a recorded video message in which he dismissed the results that the Electoral Commission had released at the time.

The results showed Museveni with a commanding lead and on the path to victory with the NUP candidate trailing.

What next for Museveni after winning Uganda elections

Museveni has his plate full as he settles into office for his seventh term leading a nation whose institutions came under heavy scrutiny during the campaign period.

Uniting a nation divided by the hotly-contested election are among the areas that he will need to focus on, given the heat generated by the contest.

The events during the campaign period and on election day dented Uganda’s image globally with allegations of cracking down on the opposition.

A nationwide internet blackout was imposed in Uganda days to the elections, with a total ban on social media.

The government also banned live broadcasts of riots, "unlawful processions" and other violent incidents.

These measures, coupled with the raw brutality meted on opposition politicians and their supporters heightened in the run-up to the January 15 vote heightened concerns about repression as Museveni exuded confidence of securing a seventh term in office.

Security agencies were also captured on camera roughing up opposition supporters, teargassing Museveni’s main rival Bobi Wine and blocking the roads whenever the NUP candidate stepped out to campaign.

The 81-year-old centred his campaigns on protecting the gains made, promising to lead the country to attain middle-income economy status.

