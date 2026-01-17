Bobi Wine abducted in midnight raid, whereabouts remain unknown - NUP confirms

Prior to the development, the party reported a military siege at Bobi Wine’s home, with the youthful politician lamenting that his family had been placed under house arrest with no one allowed to come in or go out.

Uganda’s National Unity Platform (NUP) says the whereabouts of its leader and presidential candidate Robert Kyagulani, popularly known as Bobi Wine remain unknown, stating that he was forcibly taken away to an unknown destination.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Prior to the update, the party reported a military siege at Wine’s home on Friday, with the youthful politician lamenting that his family had been placed under house arrest with no one allowed to come in or go out.

These criminals even jumped over the fence and entered our compound. My house is still besieged – no one allowed to come in or go out.

Shortly afterwards, NUP stated that Wine was “forcibly” taken from his home in a military helicopter after men who appeared to be military and other security agents jumped over the fence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bobi Wine dismisses results showing Museveni in the lead

Uganda’s election has been marred with controversy with Wine who is the main opposition candidate dismissing the provisional election results announced by the country’s Electoral Commission (EC).

The results show that the incumbent, President Yoweri Museveni has taken a commanding lead with more than 76 per cent of the votes counted, with the Wine coming a distant second.

Wine dismissed the results as “fake” and accused EC Chairperson Justice Simon of misleading the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“IGNORE the fake results being announced by Byabakama. He can’t tell anybody where those results are coming from,” Bobi Wine tweeted on Friday, January 16.

The singer who dared to challenge Museveni, presenting a formidable challenge to the 81-year-old who has been in power for more than 40 years further claimed that his agents at the tallying centre had sought to know the source of the results with no response from Byabakama.

He asserted that the people of Uganda will have the final say on the exercise.

Our agents at the tally centre are asking him for the source of these results, and the regime enabler can’t say a thing. The PEOPLE OF UGANDA will have the final say on this nonsense.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Claims of violence in Uganda's disputed elections as Bobi Wine takes on Museveni

The opposition has alleged widespread violence and killings, with the NUP presidential candidate opining that the government has resorted to dirty tactics out of fear for the people that they have offended “by committing so many atrocities against them”.

And, last evening, they attacked our Deputy President for Buganda , Hon. Muwanga Kivumbi and killed ten of our supporters who were at his home. This, after they abducted our Deputy President, Western Region and attacked our Deputy President, Northern Region. The criminal regime in its evening, has gone insane. This insanity will have to be met with RESISTANCE.

Amid the controversy, Museveni exuded confidence of securing victory with over 80 per cent of the votes “if there’s no cheating”.

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni