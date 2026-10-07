File image of Dr Ofweneke and Trisha Khalid at Hello Mr Right Season 5 premiere

File image of Dr Ofweneke and Trisha Khalid at Hello Mr Right Season 5 premiere

Trisha Khalid is Dr. Ofweneke's new TV co-host as Hello Mr. Right Kenya returns for Season 5

Kenya's ultimate dating reality show returns with higher stakes, diverse participants, raw unfiltered drama and a major shake-up on the panel with 1st episode landing on 31 October

After weeks of guesses, teasers and varied opinions on social media, the secret is out. Actress, model and content creator Trisha Khalid is the new celebrity co-host of Hello Mr. Right Kenya, joining Dr. Ofweneke and relationship expert Getrude Mungai as the show launches its fifth season.

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Trisha was unveiled this morning at a press briefing at Victoria Towers, Upper Hill, to cheers from the room. She takes over from Risper Faith, who co-hosted Season 4.

The producers say the choice reflects where Kenyan pop culture is heading. Trisha represents the next wave of superstars, combining a fresh look, proven talent and a huge social media following with a knack for creating an online buzz.

Dr. Ofweneke said the production team had its own list.

"We had around five names on the table. We looked at personality, energy, authenticity and originality, at what each person thinks about love and marriage, and of course we checked the beauty as well. Everything settled on Trisha Khalid," said Dr. Ofweneke.

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"Personally, I know I'm going to have a good time this season."

File image of Dr Ofweneke at HELLO MR RIGHT Season 5 premiere

Trisha Khalid speaks after being unveiled as new Hello Mr. Right Kenya TV co-host

On her part, Trisha promised the viewers a lively ride, and a warning for her co-host.

"I expect more energy and more fun from both of us. I'm about to stress him (Dr. Ofweneke) out," she said.

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StarTimes says the choice was deliberate.

"The candidate we selected is not new to the audience. She has a huge following and great TV hosting experience. Women want to be her, and men want to have her," said Tamima Ibrahim, Marketing Director at StarTimes.

A season that goes wider

Season 5 widens the dating pool. Producers say the cast now includes differently abled contestants, people living with skin pigmentation challenges, and men and women aged 45 and above, including those who are divorced, separated or widowed.

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There are contestants in their 50s, and a 65-year-old man has come looking for love.

"The new look this season has mature women," said Getrude Mungai.

"We have had women over 45, and we have a 65-year-old man coming to look for love."

Getrude Mungai, Hello Mr Right Sex Therapist at Season 5 premiere

For Dr. Ofweneke, the real draw is the conversation.

"There are going to be a lot of realistic life experiences about what love and relationships are, and what men and women expect from marriage. We will also hear a lot of ideas and beliefs about family, money and wealth. As lead host, I'm keen that we handle the most pertinent issues when it comes to choosing a partner," he said.

Viewers can expect panel debates on who pays, what financial maturity looks like, and who cooks. Opinions are plentiful and agreement is not guaranteed.

Why StarTimes is backing it again

"Hello Mr. Right is the biggest dating reality show in Africa. We are very happy with the show's performance, and our subscribers have been very loyal in supporting it throughout the many years it has been on air. We hope this year will not be any different," said Tamima.

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The show is StarTimes' flagship local content for October, heading into the festive season.

Where and when to watch

Auditions episode: Saturday 17 October

Episode 1: Saturday 31 October

Time: every Saturday, 8pm

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Channel: Rembo TV, channel 113 on StarTimes (aerial/DTT decoders) and channel 484 on StarTimes DTH, Streaming on StarTimes ON App

Join the conversation: #HelloMrRightKe

About Hello Mr. Right Kenya

Hello Mr. Right is an African-produced dating reality show created by StarTimes.

Single women meet eligible bachelors who go through a series of stages, tasks and personality tests in search of a matching "Golden Date."

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File image of Dr Ofweneke, Tamima Ibrahim, Marketing Director at StarTimes and Gertrude Mungai (Sex Therapist) at the Hello Mr Right Season 5 premiere

The format started in Zambia in 2018 and has since been localised in several African markets.

In Kenya, it premiered in December 2018 with Dr. Ofweneke as host.

Over the seasons he has worked with a new female co-host each time: Vera Sidika, Shix Kapienga, Diana Marua and Risper Faith.

The show is popular with urban viewers aged 18 to 35.

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About Trisha Khalid

Trisha Khalid is a Kenyan actress, model, content creator and entrepreneur.

File image of Hello Mr Right Female Host Trisha Khalid at Season 5 Premiere

She rose to national fame through a viral TikTok skit and her breakout role as Ruby in the Maisha Magic East telenovela Kovu, which earned her a 2020 Kalasha Awards nomination for best lead actress.

Khalid went on to feature in Citizen TV's drama series Becky. With more than 4 million followers on TikTok, she was named Female TikToker of the Year at the 2025 Africa Golden Awards.

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She also runs Tees Beauty Salon in Bamburi and the online fashion boutique Trendy Collection.