1,000 internship opportunities for graduates as PSC opens Digital Literacy Programme applications; how to apply

PSC has announced 1,000 internship opportunities under the Ministry of Education's Digital Literacy Programme, targeting graduates in ICT and Education. Meanwhile, KNEC has invited qualified teachers to apply for online training in item writing for Competency Based Assessment.

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has announced 1,000 internship vacancies under the Ministry of Education's State Department for Basic Education.

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The opportunities are available under Cohort 5 of the Digital Literacy Programme (DLP), with successful applicants set to be deployed to schools at the sub-county level.

According to the commission, the interns will gain practical skills and knowledge while supporting schools in the use of digital learning platforms and virtual learning technologies.

The internship is open to candidates who graduated not earlier than 2022 and hold relevant qualifications in education, information and communication technology.

Applicants must have a Bachelor's degree in Education with a specialisation in ICT, a Bachelor's degree in ICT, a Diploma in ICT or a Diploma in ICT Integration in Education from a recognised institution.

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An image of jobseekers at a past government recruitment exercise drive in Nairobi.

The commission is also looking for candidates with knowledge of networking and infrastructure, application development, information security and project management.

Successful applicants will be expected to demonstrate the ability to integrate ICT into education, particularly in e-learning and content development.

They should also have skills in research and innovation to support implementation of the Digital Literacy Programme.

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The interns will be deployed on a full-time basis to any sub-county education office and must be willing to work wherever they are posted.

Applicants who have previously benefited from a similar internship programme are not eligible.

The duties will include supporting e-learning and content development in line with school schemes of work, training primary school teachers on the use of digital literacy devices and supporting implementation of the Digital Learning Programme.

The interns will also assist schools in developing innovations that improve the use of digital learning and promote the safe, secure and ethical use of technology.

They will support teachers in integrating ICT into teaching, learning and assessment, assist staff with the development of school policies and procedures and provide first-line support and maintenance of ICT services in schools.

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The internship will run for 12 months and will not be renewable.

Interns will receive a stipend at a rate determined by the Government and will be awarded certificates by the State Department for Basic Education upon successful completion of the programme.

Interested and qualified applicants must submit their applications online through the PSC job portal via www.publicservice.go.ke or www.psckjobs.go.ke.

The application deadline is October 5, 2026.

KNEC opens item-writing training for teachers

Meanwhile, the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has invited qualified teachers to apply for an online training programme in item writing for Competency Based Assessment.

A file image of KNEC offices

The training will run from October 12 to October 30, 2026, and is aimed at strengthening teachers' and teacher educators' capacity to develop quality assessment items.

The opportunity is open to qualified teachers and subject specialists currently teaching at Senior School or Vocational Level under the Stage-Based Curriculum.

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Applicants must have relevant academic and professional qualifications in the subject or learning area they are applying for, be conversant with the relevant curriculum designs and have at least one year of teaching experience.

They must also be registered with the Teachers Service Commission, have an irreproachable professional record and be formally recommended by their institution's head.

Teachers who successfully complete the training will receive certification and may subsequently be engaged by KNEC in assessment-related activities when opportunities arise.

Applications must be submitted through the KNEC examiners application portal at https://examinersapp.knec.ac.ke by September 30, 2026.

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Photo Credit pic.twitter.com/T4lt4CNCRG — MyGov. (@MyGovKe) September 14, 2026

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