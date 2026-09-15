Govt opens applications for steering committee representatives

The national conversation launched at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on August 12

The national conversation launched at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on August 12

Kenya has opened nominations for a multi-stakeholder steering committee that will help guide public consultations on the country's development direction beyond Vision 2030, with organisations across sectors invited to nominate representatives.

The Vision 2030 Delivery Secretariat has opened nominations for a Multi-Stakeholder Steering Committee that will help guide Kenya's national conversation on the country's development direction beyond Vision 2030.

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The committee is expected to provide leadership and guidance for public conversations from the ward level to the national level as Kenya works towards establishing its next long-term development vision.

The call comes as the country moves into the next phase of the Beyond Vision 2030 initiative, which seeks to gather views from Kenyans on the priorities and direction of the country's development after the current blueprint.

Kenya Vision 2030 was launched in 2008 as the country's long-term development blueprint, with the goal of transforming Kenya into a newly industrialising, middle-income country providing a high quality of life to its citizens by 2030.

In July 2026, President William Ruto called for a new national conversation, saying Kenya had reached a defining point as Vision 2030 approached its sunset.

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The national conversation launched at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on August 12

The President said the successor framework should be people-driven, anchored in the Constitution and capable of extending beyond individual political administrations and electoral cycles. He announced that nationwide public consultations would formally begin on August 12, 2026.

The national conversation was subsequently launched at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on August 12, bringing together government officials, political leaders, experts, young people, faith groups, businesses and representatives from across the country.

The process is expected to contribute to a long-term development roadmap, with the discussions publicly framed around Kenya's future towards 2060.

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The current call now seeks to broaden participation beyond the national launch.

According to the Vision 2030 Delivery Secretariat, organised stakeholder groups are being invited to participate in establishing the Multi-Stakeholder Steering Committee.

The groups include MSMEs and private-sector employers, workers' associations, professional associations, children and youth-serving organisations, student networks, women's networks, persons with disabilities, civil society organisations, faith-based organisations, academia and research institutions, the diaspora, the digital and technology sector, media, farmers and cooperatives, marginalised and minority communities, and pastoralists.

Each stakeholder cluster will be required to identify a convenor and nominate three volunteer representatives to the steering committee.

A file image of some political leaders during the National Conversation held on August 12.

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The nominations are expected to include at least one man, one woman and one youth from each cluster.

The Secretariat says convenors should be organisations in good standing with recognised credibility within their respective sectors.

They should also demonstrate experience, institutional capacity and the ability to bring together a broad and diverse range of organisations and stakeholders both within their sector and across the country.

The nominated representatives, meanwhile, should be persons of integrity and good standing within their sectors, with relevant experience and the willingness and availability to participate in consensus-building conversations from the grassroots to the national level.

The service will be voluntary.

Organisations that do not identify with any of the listed clusters have also been given an opportunity to seek inclusion.

They are required to submit a one-page memorandum explaining the stakeholders or groups they represent, why they should be included in the process and how they could contribute to the conversation at grassroots and national levels.

The memorandum can be submitted through the Beyond 2030 portal or delivered to the Vision 2030 Delivery Secretariat.

The current exercise builds on a report presented to President Ruto on July 21 containing strategic guidelines for Kenya's long-term national transformation beyond Vision 2030.

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The report was prepared by a team of economic scholars led by Kisumu Governor Prof Peter Anyang' Nyong'o and was described by the President as a contribution to the national conversation on the choices that will shape Kenya's future.

The latest phase therefore shifts the focus towards broader stakeholder participation as Kenya seeks to develop a vision intended to reflect the aspirations of citizens and the principles of the Constitution.

All nominations and expressions of interest must be submitted by October 7, 2026, at 5:00 PM EAT.

As Kenya prepares for the next chapter beyond Vision 2030, the Kenya Vision 2030 Delivery Secretariat is inviting umbrella organisations and associations to nominate representatives to the Multi-Stakeholder Steering Committee.



The committee will support inclusive consultations… pic.twitter.com/c1JVxpY3QC — Kenya Vision 2030 (@KenyaVision2030) September 15, 2026