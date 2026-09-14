The opportunity will give the students a chance to test themselves in a new competitive environment, experience South Africa’s running culture, and create memories beyond the university circuit

Three relay squads from Kenyatta University have secured their spots in the Open Lanes Varsity Invitational finals after dominating an intense set of in-campus qualifiers.

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Powered by Swiss sportswear giant On, the competition brings together student-athletes across Nairobi to compete for inter-university bragging rights and a grand-prize, fully paid race weekend experience in South Africa

This qualification marks the beginning of the next phase of the Open Lanes Varsity Invitational.

The knock-out qualifiers will see students from Kenyatta University, CUEA, Strathmore, JKUAT, University of Nairobi, and Riara University, go head-to-head in relay races for the grand prize finals on October 3, 2026 at Nyayo Stadium.

Kenyatta University teams qualify for the Open Lanes Varsity Invitational

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Also, the competition will offer an opportunity to take the experience beyond the track, with four standout student athletes selected from the competing teams earning a fully paid trip to South Africa for a one-of-a-kind race experience.

South Africa experience

The opportunity will give the students a chance to test themselves in a new competitive environment, experience South Africa’s running culture, and create memories beyond the university circuit.

Speaking at the kick-off event, Navalayo Osembo, Director of Africa at On said, "We have officially kicked off the knock-out session for the Open Lanes Varsity Invitation where we have held a fun experience at Kenyatta University."

"For the next two weeks, we will be on tour to the participating universities where we hope to discover great talent ahead of the finals. Our ambition is to build a community that celebrates Kenyan heritage and inspire young people to experience sports and culture in a different way."

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How On established itself in Kenya

The brand originally established itself within the Kenyan market through partnerships with local runners and communities such as We Run Nairobi as it connected with the new generation that sees running not just as a sport, but as a lifestyle, source of connection, and a means of self-expression.

In 2025, the two partners organized a community run at Windsor Golf Club, bringing together over 500 runners, reflecting the growing appetite for accessible social experiences in the city.

They have additionally partnered with various Kenyan stars Hellen Obiri, Patrick Kipngeno, Mercy Chepngeno, among others, in a bid to support African athletes across disciplines and at different stages of their careers.

This support was further reinforced by the recent signing of South African 400 m star and World U20 champion Lythe Pillay, who became the first professional athlete to join On’s global athlete roster.

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Kenyatta University teams qualify for the Open Lanes Varsity Invitational

As On continues to establish its roots in Africa, its ambition is to build an ecosystem around movement and storytelling as it supports an environment where young athletes can compete, connect and be seen, reinforcing the brand's commitment to the development of the true African culture.

Kenya joining the growing African footprint is important in the next chapter of the brand.

The country’s sporting culture, growing digital penetration, and young vibrant market creates an opportunity for investors to deepen connections with wider communities.

About On

On was born in the Swiss Alps in 2010 with the mission to ignite the human spirit through movement – a mission that still guides the brand today.

Sixteen years after market launch, On delivers industry-disrupting innovation in premium footwear, apparel and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor training, all-day activities, and tennis.

On’s award-winning CloudTec® and LightSpray™ innovation, purposeful design and groundbreaking strides within the circular economy have attracted a fast-growing global fan base – inspiring humans to explore, discover and Dream On.

On is present in more than 80 countries globally and engages with a digital community on www.on.com.