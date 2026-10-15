Oburu Odinga Resurfaces after Death Rumours, Celebrates 83rd Birthday at Nairobi Hospital

Oburu Odinga celebrates his 83rd birthday at the Nairobi Hospital.

Oburu Odinga celebrates his 83rd birthday at the Nairobi Hospital.

Oburu Odinga was full of joy and fed his wives, Dr Ann Oburu and Mama Judith Oburu, cake after they cut it. Rumours had spread about Oburu's life after he wasn't seen in public on numerous occasions.

ODM leader Oburu Oginga has celebrated his 83rd birthday hospitalised at Nairobi Hospital.

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The veteran politician cut a birthday cake flanked by his two wives and hospital staff at the facility where he is receiving treatment.

Oburu’s resurfacing comes days after speculation about his health and unverified rumours about his death.

The senator was full of joy and fed his wives, Dr Ann Oburu and Mama Judith Oburu, cake after they cut it.

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Oburu was full of joy as he marked thebirthday. He posted photos and a heartfelt post to mark the milestone.

Oburu’s birthday coincides with his younger brother, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s, death while the former premier was receiving treatment in India.

The ODM part leader, famed for the word ‘Power’, described the date as a day which carries grief and joy in equal measure.

Ida Odinga give Oburu's health update

Earlier during Raila Odinga's first death anniversary, Ida Odinga explained why Dr Oburu Odinga had missed the memorial programme for his late brother at the Migwena Cultural Grounds in Bondo, Siaya County.

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Mama Ida Odinga with Oburu Oginga during the funeral service of former Prime Minister, the late Raila Odinga

The atmosphere, filled with heavy emotions, reflection, and political fervour as thousands of mourners, leaders, and supporters gathered to mark the first anniversary of the former Prime Minister.

Marking exactly one year since the Orange Democratic Movement founder passed away on October 15, 2025, while receiving medical attention in India, the memorial was designed to be a unifying tribute for mourners.

However, as proceedings unfolded, the conspicuous absence of ODM party leader Dr Oburu Odinga quickly became the focal point of public curiosity, prompting sections of the gathering to chant his name and demand answers about his whereabouts amidst growing online speculation.

Sensing the rising tension and the need to calm wild rumours that had circulated on social media regarding the senior statesman's health, Raila Odinga's widow, Mama Ida Odinga, addressed the mourners directly.

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Her intervention was critical in halting unverified gossip that had swirled across digital platforms in the days leading up to the anniversary, ensuring that attendees understood the reality behind Oburu's absence from the high-profile regional assembly.

Mama Ida offered a comprehensive update on Dr Oburu Odinga's current physical state, reassuring supporters that the veteran politician was recovering under professional medical supervision.