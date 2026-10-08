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Mother arrested in Dandora after neighbours foil FGM attempt on 8-year-old daughter

Ndunyu Joseph 10:12 - 08 October 2026
image:DCI
Authorities confirmed that the young girl had already suffered mutilation prior to intervention; she was rushed to Dandora Phase 3 Health Centre for urgent medical treatment.
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Police officers from Dandora Police Station have arrested a 32-year-old mother in Nairobi after neighbours caught her allegedly subjecting her 8-year-old daughter to Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) using a surgical blade.

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The incident occurred at Dandora Phase 2 Estate, where alert neighbours raised the alarm and intervened as the suspect allegedly carried out the act on the young child.

The suspect, was confronted and restrained by members of the public before being handed over to law enforcement officers who swiftly responded alongside the Sub-County Children Officer.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI KENYA) confirmed the rescue and arrest in an official statement:

DCI offices
DCI offices
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"Police officers from Dandora Police Station in Nairobi have arrested a 32-year-old woman after she was allegedly caught by neighbours subjecting her 8-year-old daughter to Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) using a surgical blade."

According to authorities, the traumatized young girl had already undergone the mutilation prior to the intervention. She was immediately rescued from the scene and rushed to the Dandora Phase 3 Health Centre, where medical personnel provided urgent medical attention.

Authorities confirmed she was subsequently discharged in stable condition and placed in a safe home to facilitate her physical and psychological recovery while ensuring her continued protection.

The suspect is currently held in custody at Dandora Police Station as law enforcement prepares formal charges. She is set to face prosecution under Section 19(1) of the Prohibition of FGM Act, 2011, as well as child cruelty charges under Section 14 of the Children Act.

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Reaffirming their commitment to eradicating the illegal practice, the National Police Service (NPS) emphasized that community intelligence and inter-agency collaboration remain crucial tools in safeguarding children.

"The National Police Service remains committed in protecting children from all forms of abuse and bringing perpetrators of FGM to justice," the statement read. "Through intelligence-led investigations, close collaboration with child-protection stakeholders and communities, the Service will continue to confront this harmful practice and safeguard every child’s right to grow up safe, protected and free from violence."

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