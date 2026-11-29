Israel Mbonyi has hailed the milestone as a testimony of God’s grace while celebrating impact and lives touched as he takes East African gospel music to new heights.

Rwandan gospel singer Israel Mbonyi has celebrated a major milestone in his career with his popular Swahili worship song, Nina Siri, cementing its place as one of the biggest gospel hits to emerge from the region.

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The song has officially surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, with the figure reflecting the impact Mbonyi has had through his ministry.

The singer took to social media on Saturday, November 28, 2026 to celebrate the achievement, sharing a screenshot of his official channel with the song's streaming metrics.

Hailing the achievement as a testimony of God’s grace, Mbonyi, whose decision to minister through Swahili music has helped him connect with a wider audience across East Africa, noted that it has been three years of impact.

He added that each view represents lives touched through his ministry, stating that the song has been more than music.

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Rwandan gospel singer Israel Mbonyi

“A testimony of God’s grace. 3 Years of Impact. 100 Million love. Countless lives touched. This has been more than music,” Mbonyi wrote.

He acknowledged the support of fans who embraced his ministry whole-heartedly and streamed the song, making it one of the most viewed Swahili gospel song in the region and beyond.

“https://www.pulse.co.ke/story/how-to-become-a-kenyan-citizen-a-step-by-step-guide-2024092714031203838To everyone who has listened, shared, sung along and helped carry this message across the world. Thank you, beloved. You have been part of something bigger than all of us #ninasiri,” he added.

Humble background & success in music

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Israel Mbonyicyambu, popularly known as Israel Mbonyi, is a celebrated Rwandan gospel singer, performer, and songwriter who has risen to the helm of music royalty in East Africa over the last 10 years.

Rwandan gospel singer Israel Mbonyi

He was born to Christian parents in the Democratic Republic of Congo on May 20, 1992 where he spent his formative years.

He is a pharmacist by training, holding a degree in Pharmacy which he obtained from India.

He released his first song 'Number One' on March 10, 2014, and dropped his first album with the same title that year.

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The album has songs in his Kinyarwanda language, including 'Yankuyeho Urubanza', 'Ku Migezi', 'Nzibyo Nibwira', 'Ku Musaraba', 'Ndanyuzwe', 'Hari Impamvu', and 'Agasambi'.

The big break that cemented Israel Mbonyi's impact

To reach a wider audience, Mbonyi ventured into singing in Swahili in 2023 and the decision marked a turning point in his career.

Rwandan gospel singer Israel Mbonyi