Eric Omondi's update as fundraising for Sonia's family begins: What the comedian has done so far

Eric Omondi's update as fundraising for Sonia's family begins: What the comedian has done so far

Eric Omondi's update as fundraising for Sonia's family begins: What the comedian has done so far

Sonia’s heartbreaking plea to well-wishers to rescue her mother and help her family is proving to be a new beginning following Eric Omondi's intervention, with Kenyans showing compassion and contributing generously to support the comedian’s big plans for the family.

Comedian and philanthropist Eric Omondi has provided an update on his latest initiative in Mathare where he has intervened after a viral plea by a young girl urging well-wishers to help her mother who is battling health challenges.

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Omondi visited the family on the same day that he promised to intervene and spent time with the young girl who clearly explained that her immediate priority remains getting treatment for her mother and supporting her to get education.

"My first priority is my mum being taken to hospital, as she has mental health challenges. My second priority is being transferred to a boarding school where I can focus better on my education," she explained when the comedian visited her family.

Eric Omondi's update after visiting Sonia and her family in Mathare

Omondi assured Sonia that her mother would check in to a medical facility, and he would also support the family in acquiring a piece of land on which their new home would be built.

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He shared a paybill number through which well-wishers can channel their contributions and rallied netizens to contribute towards the noble initiative.

“Another Journey begins. TEAM SISI KWA SISI LETS GOO!!! This beautiful girl deserves the best. She needs her Mother. SEND WHATEVER YOU CAN TO THE:PAYBILL: 522533ACCOUNT: 9888088," Omondi stated.

In yet another update, the comedian shared that the ailing mother had checked into a medical facility, exuding confidence that her transformation would be remarkable in just 30 days.

“We have successfully admitted our Mother to Chiromo for a mental check-up and Treatment. Huyu mpeeni tu 30 days hamtamini Kama ni Yeye. We will Treat Her and build her a house with her Kids," he stated.

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Eric Omondi’s plans for Sonia’s family

His intervention marks a new beginning for the family whose plight was further compounded by their humble means, with Sonia’s mother eking out a living by collecting recyclable and reusable materials win sacks which she later sold.

Omondi outlined his plan, stating that with the support of team Sisi Kwa Sisi and other well-wishers, Sonia’s mother would receive treatment, with the family also getting a new home.

He also promised to support Sonia and her younger brother through their education, with the young girl sharing her ambition of becoming a pilot.

Eric Omondi's update as fundraising for Sonia's family begins: What the comedian has done so far

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To motivate her to pursue her dreams, the comedian promised to organise for Sonia to take her first flight soon.

How Sonia and her family caught the attention of Eric Omondi

Sonia’s emotional appeal which was captured in a brief video recorded in their humble abode went viral on Saturday, with the comedian responding.

In the video, the minor explained the plight of her family and the heavy load she has had to carry at a young age watching her mother battling health challenges in Mathare informal settlements.

Eric Omondi's update as fundraising for Sonia's family begins: What the comedian has done so far