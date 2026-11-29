Osoro's 'Go to hell' and “Si ukufe” remarks have triggered a fierce debate online, with Kenyans weighing in on his blunt message to poor Kenyans who blame politicians for their financial situation.

South Mugirango Member of Parliament Silvanus Osoro has sparked a heated debate, with netizens weighing in on his unfiltered remarks in which he told Kenyans blaming wealthy politicians for their own financial struggles to go to hell.

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In an interview with media personality Alex Mwakideu, Osoro emphasised the importance of hard work while appearing to exonerate the political elite from the financial struggles that many Kenyans face.

“Hii tabia ya kuona mimi nikiendesha V8, you are poor because I am driving my V8, that is your problem… Ambia wakenya ukweli. Kama haumki ujitume, hautakua na hela mfukoni. Hii story ya kulaumu wanasiasa, wakenya muache. Nobody owes you money,” the MP said.

South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro

The lawmaker used strong words to dismiss Kenyans blaming politicians for their financial struggles, insisting that some Kenyans wrongly believe that electing a president would automatically see money trickling into their pockets and are quick to blame politicians for their situation.

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He explained that projects such as roads are meant to support individual hard work, trade and enterprise, noting that anyone who fails to improve their financial situation and is blaming politicians for the same can as well go to hell.

“Go to hell kama hauna. Si ukufe? Na si kiburi,” Osoro said, insisting that the position he has taken is not a result of arrogance.

Kenyans give their take on Osoro's unfiltered remarks

Kenyans were quick to remind him that, given the levels of corruption in government that have been flagged by reputable institutions such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), citizens are justified in blaming politicians with no known source of legitimate income other than their modest salaries, but who live large and flaunt wealth beyond what their modest salaries can afford.

Others noted that hard work would amount to nothing in an environment that is hostile to investment, with heavy taxation and rampant corruption and challenged him to use his role as a lawmaker to make enabling laws that would promote small businesses rather than dismissing genuine concerns.

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“You are right but provide a level playing field for everyone to have a chance based on merit and not nepotism and corruption also respect our taxes and utilise it appropriately.” Olash stated.

“Hio serikali inamake policies to castrate dry our payslips and businesses...tutajituma aje Na mmeeka mitego kila mahali,” a netizen going with the moniker Lazlo stated.

Brian Mwendwa painted a clearer picture that resonated with many in similar situations, writing: “With the heavy taxes, how do you expect them to have money? They tax the little they receive, and the rest is wiped away by bills. How about that?”

"Kenyans don't want the president to make them wealthy, but to stop corruption, over taxation, misuse of resources, unnecessary projects like State House renovations etc," another added.

Osoro's truth earns him praise

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Some defended the MP, noting that few politicians have the courage to voice what they hailed as the truth and urged Kenyans to embrace the message and play their part.

South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro

“Truth be told. Kazi ya serikali ni roads, security, health and an enabling environment,” another user added.

"It's true. What kind of development do you expect from these politicians after receiving handouts from them during campaigns?" Musa Ibrahim wrote.