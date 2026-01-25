Inside Oburu’s meeting with Luo leaders & what he promised his community

Oburu's promise

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Oburu Odinga has exuded confidence in leading the party to the right direction with a bold promise to his community.

Oburu who ascended to the helm of the party following the death of his younger brother Raila Odinga led the leaders drawn from the Luo community in brainstorming and reflecting on the political and socio-economic future of the community in the post-Raila era.

The Siaya Senator who addressed a Luo Leaders Forum held in Kisumu on Saturday, January 24, 2026 assured the community that he will never lead the community into making unsafe political choices that could plunge them into deep waters.

As a leader, I cannot plunge people into deep waters or take them to a place that is not secure.

He promised to exercise restraint while also embracing collective decision-making and remaining accountable to the people.

Oburu Odinga addressing ODM delegates who formally endorsed him to take over as party leader, cementing growing regional support.

Reflecting on how he ascended to the helm of the party, Oburu noted that the death of Raila was a painful blow as he had hoped the former Prime Minister would have lived longer than him.

I never applied to be the ODM party leader. I never dreamt that Raila would die and that I would bury him. His death hurts me deeply. I always believed he would bury me instead, and in a beautiful ceremony.

Weight of stepping into Raila’s shoes

Oburu also reflected on the weight that came with stepping into Raila’s shoes, admitting that he cannot be a mirror image of his younger brother who was an iconic national leader, a revered statesman and a beloved patriot.

I did not know there would come a day when I would have to wear his shoes. He is my brother, but his shoes are huge. I am not his copy-paste.

He appealed for unity within the community, adding that as a leader, his strength lies in the support he will receive from the people.

It is the people who give a leader strength. Without your support, I cannot move forward.

Raila's plans for the community

According to Oburu, Raila was strategic in ensuring that the community exits the opposition and left it in the broad-based government arrangement for a reason.

He assured the community that he will thwart any attempts to confine the community to the opposition as others enjoy the benefits of being in government.

There are people who want our community to remain in opposition as other communities continue to reap from the government. That would be leading our people into danger.

Orange Democratic Movement party leader Oburu Odinga with other party officials

He backed the planned engagement between ODM and President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA), noting that the party will reach out to others to craft a coalition or an alliance that will see it form the next government.

We will begin talks with UDA as our first partner, and then others.