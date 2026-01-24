Struggles & sacrifices that shaped Mama Ida Odinga’s journey in Kenya’s landscape

Key events that shaped Mama Ida Odinga’s journey from the classroom to diplomacy.

Former Prime Minister Raia Odinga’s widow, Mama Ida Odinga has been a prominent figure in Kenya’s political landscape for decades.

Despite being widely known as the wife of the enigmatic politician who died last year, her identity extends far beyond that association and her life story is one of resilience, quiet strength, and purposeful service.

From her early years to her role in public life, Mama Ida has navigated moments of struggle, sacrifice, and leadership with dignity and determination.

Born in a prominent family

Mama Ida Odinga was born in a family that was already prominent at the time on August 24, 1950.

Her mother, Mama Rosa Ayuya Oyoo was the first black nurse in Kenya, trained at the King African Rifles Hospital which became King George Hospital and later renamed Kenyatta National Hospital.

Her father, Dr. Nehemiah Oyoo was based in Kisii.

She had five siblings and schooled at Ogande Girls High School and later pursued a Bachelor of Education Arts Degree at the University of Nairobi.

While at the University of Nairobi, Ida met Raila in 1972 marking the beginning of a beautiful love story, strengthened by challenges and sharpened by love.

Ida's journey of love with Raila & shared memories

They walked down the aisle on September 01, 1973 and embarked on a beautiful journey of love and shared memories spanning more than 50 years.

A young Raila Odinga (former Prime Minister of Kenya, now deceased) and Ida Odinga, at their wedding in 1973

True to their wedding vows, the pair remained committed and united in love till death did them apart on October 15, 2025 when Raila closed his eyes in death.

Their union was blessed with four children namely Fidel Castro Odinga (1973–2015), Rosemary Odinga (1977), Raila Junior (1979), and Winnie Odinga being the last born in 1990.

Forceful retirement by Moi for being Raila’s wife & being left homeless

The post-1982 coup Kenya was an era that saw Ida Odinga endure untold mistreatment, pain and suffering with her husband also paying a heavy price for democracy and good governance.

Photograph showing the scene of the Odinga family eviction from Kenya High School grounds, September 1988

The Moi regime linked Raila to the failed August 1982 coup, leading to his arrest and prolonged detention with his family being harassed frequently by authorities.

Ida who was then a teacher at the prestigious Kenya High School went to court in 1988 seeking to compel the government to produce her husband who was being held in detention without trial.

This bold move challenging a regime that used detention without trial as a tool to hold onto power and intimidate the opposition to silence proved costly.

Weeks after going to court, Mama Ida received a letter terminating her employment and making her family homeless.

The official reason cited in the letter was that her employment was terminated due to “public interest” but the move was linked to her agitation for her husband Raila Odinga's release.

Resilience & bouncing back to shape Kenya

Jobless, with her husband in detention, her family homeless yet still on the radar of the regime, Ida hit a new low but remained resilient and unbowed.

She remained a strong support system to Raila while also building her profile as a distinguished educationist, civic leader and advocate for social justice and gender equity.

Establishing the League of Kenya Women Voters in 1991 remains one of her notable contributions in Kenya’s civic spaces.

Death of Raila and Fidel

Grief does not spare even those who seem to stand above ordinary hardship, and this reality was made painfully clear on January 4, 2015 when Ida and Raila confronted the death of their first-born, Fidel Castro Odinga.

In the period that followed, grief reshaped Ida’s inner world, revealing a quieter, more vulnerable side often hidden from public view as reflected in her tributes.

October 15, 2025 was yet another heavy day for Mama Ida and the country at large when Raila Odinga died while receiving treatment in India.

Winnie Odinga, Rosemary Odinga, Ida Odinga, Oburu Odinga and his wife standing next to the casket carrying the body of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at Nyayo Stadium on October 17, 2025

Another Chapter in Mama Ida's distinguished career

Her nomination for appointment as Kenya’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) opens another chapter in her distinguished career.

President William Ruto transmitted her name to the National Assembly for consideration and approval by Parliament.

If successful, Mama Ida will join a growing list of members of the larger Odinga family, picked by President Ruto for various roles.

President William Ruto with Mama Ida Odinga

Ruto appointed Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga’s son Jaoko Oburu as Special Advisor on Economic Empowerment and Sustainable Livelihoods in the Executive Office of the President on April 22, 2025.