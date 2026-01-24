Advertisement

Prominent leaders react after Ruto picked Mama Ida Odinga for ambassadorial job

Charles Ouma
Charles Ouma 10:11 - 24 January 2026
File image of Mama Ida Odinga
The nomination, which was made on Friday, January 24, 2026, sent shock waves across Kenya’s political landscape, with politicians and other prominent Kenyans reacting to the news.
President William Ruto’s nomination of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s widow, Mama Ida Odinga for appointment as Kenya’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has sparked reactions from across the political divide.

Lang’ata Member of Parliament Felix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o referred to the fast-paced nature of Kenyan politics where things unfold at the speed of lightning writing:

President William Ruto with Mama Ida Odinga

You blink … you miss it!
Karen Nyamu says Ida is an excellent choice

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu congratulated Mama Ida, noting that she is an excellent choice for the job writing:

Congratulations Mama Ida Odinga, EGH, on your nomination as Ambassador / Permanent Representative to UNEP.

READ: Ruto nominates Ida Odinga as an ambassador, forwards name to Parliament

Your wealth of experience in leadership, education, advocacy and public service makes you an excellent choice to represent Kenya on the global stage. And seeing your lifelong service finally acknowledged at this level is inspiring and exciting for women of Kenya. I wish you wisdom, strength and God’s guidance as you serve Kenya and the world.
Kiprotich Cherargei: Ida’s appointment is the fruit of broad-based gov't

Nandi Senator Kiprotich Cherargei hailed Mama Ida’s appointment as fruits of the broad-based government, asserting that her appointment will bring more stability in the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

Congratulations Mama Canon Dr. Ida Odinga as the appointment as the ambassador to the United Nations environment Programme (UNEP). We wish well as you serve your country with commitment, zeal, commitment and passion.

These are the fruits of Broadbased government that shall exist in perpetuity and in long-term of foreseeable future. ODM party shall now be stable beyond many years to come under Broad-based arrangement.

Mosiria urges Ida to make Raila proud on the global scene

Nairobi County Chief Officer for Citizen Engagement and Customer Service Geoffrey Mosiria congratulated Mama Ida, stating that her appointment is well-deserved recognition of her long-standing service to the nation.

READ: Profile of Raila's sister appointed by Ruto to plum government job

Congratulations Canon Dr. Mama Ida Odinga on your new appointment as Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kenya to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), nominated by President William Ruto. This is a well-deserved recognition of your lifelong service in education, civic leadership, and advocacy for social justice, environmental stewardship, and women’s empowerment.

He also urged her to make her late husband, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga proud on the global stage.

Make Baba proud as you serve the nation and represent Kenya on the global stage.

Mama Ida's name has been transmitted to the National Assembly for consideration and approval by parliament.

