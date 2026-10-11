How Fred Machoka honoured Raila & shut down ‘wantam’ chants at 50th anniversary concert

Fred Obachi Machoka's decision to honour Raila, coupled with how he firmly handled political chants of ‘wantam ’ added an unexpected twist to a colourful event meant to celebrate his enduring legacy in Kenya’s media industry.

Veteran Kenyan broadcaster Fred Obachi Machoka turned his golden jubilee in broadcasting into more than a celebration of an illustrious career, as he honoured the late Raila Odinga while also confronting the political undertones that threatened to steal the spotlight from the colourful 50th anniversary.

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High-profile guests, including politicians, celebrities and musicians graced the event which turned out to be a joyful celebration of career excellence, broadcasting memories, entertainment and impact.

However, it was his decision to honour Raila, coupled with how he firmly handled political chants of ‘wantam’, that aded an unexpected twist to an occasion meant to celebrate his enduring legacy in Kenya’s media industry.

Fred Machoka’s 50th anniversary drama with niece Gloria Orwoba over "wantam"

The journalist was caught up in a heated exchange with his niece Gloria Orwoba, after she appeared to engage in wantam chants during the event at Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi.

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The moment was captured in videos circulating on social media which show Machoka expressing his displeasure at the conduct of the former nominated senator, sharply rebuking her and threatening to have her kicked out of the event.

The clip shows the journalist repeatedly asking security to intervene while pointing at Orwoba and saying: “Please, security, toa huyu msichana hapa. Out.”

Radio presenter Fred Obachi Machoka

He proceeds to make it clear that he would not allow his niece to spoil the celebration of his career excellence by adding a political angle to what was not a political event.

“You cannot screw up my job…Next time you are with your uncle, utajua hapa huna neno, utatii.Imagine you will go out,” Machoka stated firmly.

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The video shows Orwoba displaying a symbol associated with the political formations opposing President William Ruto’s bid for a second term.

How Fred Obachi Machoka honoured Raila

The broadcaster also honoured his late friend Raila Odinga during the October 10, 2026 celebration, dubbed the Machoka @50 Grand Concert.

He took to the stage while dancing to a song in celebration of Raila and honoured their friendship with the departed politicians, stating that the former Prime Minister would have been present.

In celebration of my good friend, who would have been here dancing and singing with us tonight! Raila Amollo Odinga, we celebrate you!

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Fred Obachi Machoka and his wife Sophie

Celebrities & prominent persons who graced Machoka’s 50th anniversary celebrations

The entertainment menu had some legendary musicians from across the continent thrill revellers with

The lineup included Congolese rhumba star Koffi Olomide, Mbilia Bel, Sam Fan Thomas, Cindy Le Coer, Alicios Theluji and other performers.