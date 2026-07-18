Gen. (Rtd) Moses Ali passed away on July 18, 2026, at the age of 87 - after a civil and political career spanning over 50 years (Image: Files)

Gen. (Rtd) Moses Ali passed away on July 18, 2026, at the age of 87 - after a civil and political career spanning over 50 years (Image: Files)

Gen. (Rtd) Moses Ali: Curtain falls on one of Uganda's most remarkable political careers

The death of Gen. (Rtd) Moses Ali marks the end of one of the longest and most remarkable careers in Ugandan politics. Over five decades, he served under Idi Amin, led a rebel movement, reconciled with President Yoweri Museveni and returned to government, becoming one of Uganda's longest-serving Cabinet ministers.

For more than 50 years, Moses Ali's name appeared in nearly every chapter of Uganda's political story.

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He served at the heart of Idi Amin's military government. He fled into exile after Amin's fall.

He later returned as a rebel leader before making peace with President Yoweri Museveni and eventually becoming one of his longest-serving allies in government.

His death closes the chapter on one of East Africa's most complex political careers - one that mirrored Uganda's own turbulent journey from military rule to relative stability.

General (Rtd) Moses Ali was a veteran Ugandan military officer, lawyer, and senior politician who served as Uganda's Second Deputy Prime Minister (Image: Files)

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From Amin's Cabinet to exile

Born in 1939 in Uganda's Adjumani District, Moses Ali trained as a lawyer before joining public service.

His political rise accelerated during Idi Amin's presidency in the 1970s, when he held several senior government positions, including Minister of Finance and later Minister of Internal Affairs.

As one of Amin's trusted officials, he became a prominent figure during one of the most controversial periods in Uganda's history.

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When Amin's government collapsed in 1979, Ali fled the country along with many senior officials. Like many political figures of that era, his future appeared uncertain.

The returning rebel

Instead of disappearing from public life, Ali re-emerged in the 1980s as leader of the Uganda National Rescue Front (UNRF), a rebel movement operating largely in the West Nile region.

The insurgency eventually ended through negotiations with President Yoweri Museveni's National Resistance Movement government.

Under the peace agreement, many UNRF fighters were integrated into the national army, while Ali himself returned to mainstream politics.

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It was a remarkable political turnaround.

Few leaders who had once fought against a sitting government later returned to become trusted members of that same administration.

Months to his demise, Gen. (Rtd) Moses Ali had stepped down from his cabinet role as Uganda's Second Deputy Prime Minister but continued to serve as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Adjumani West County (Image: Files)

One of Museveni's longest-serving allies

Ali went on to represent Adjumani West in Parliament for decades while serving in several senior Cabinet positions under Museveni.

Over the years, he held offices including First Deputy Prime Minister and later Second Deputy Prime Minister, becoming one of the most recognisable faces in Uganda's government.

Even after leaving Cabinet, he remained an influential political figure in the West Nile region and retained significant support among his constituents.

His longevity made him one of the few politicians whose career stretched across nearly every major political transition in post-independence Uganda.

A legacy that still divides opinion

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Like many leaders shaped by turbulent political periods, Moses Ali leaves behind a complicated legacy.

Supporters credit him with helping stabilise northern Uganda, advocating for the development of the West Nile region and playing a key role in integrating former rebel groups into national politics.

Critics, however, have long questioned his association with Idi Amin's government, arguing that senior officials from that era should continue to be scrutinised for their role during one of Uganda's darkest chapters.

Those competing perspectives have followed Ali throughout his public life.

The end of a political era

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Whether remembered as a soldier, minister, rebel leader or statesman, Moses Ali's place in Uganda's history is difficult to overlook.

Very few public figures have navigated so many political transitions while remaining relevant for more than half a century.

His passing is more than the death of a former deputy prime minister.