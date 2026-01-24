Bobi Wine’s home raided, wife held at gunpoint: List of items taken away

They strangled her and insulted her. They forcefully removed her blouse and took pictures! - Bobi Wine

Uganda’s opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi has posted photos of what he said is the aftermath of a raid at his home on Saturday, January 24, 2026.

Boby Wine who was the National Unity Platform presidential candidate in the recent elections said that the raid was conducted by hundreds of soldiers who also ransacked the house and made away with valuables.

Hundreds of soldiers descended on our home in Magere last night. Most were dressed in SFC uniforms while others were in regular UPDF uniforms and others in plain clothes. Many of them were drunk. They came with ladders, ready to climb upstairs.

According to the NUP leader added that the house was vandalised with those behind the raid using hammers to hit walls, windows and doors.

Wife held at gunpoint, blouse removed & photos taken

The politician also said that his wife was held at gunpoint and pressured to reveal his whereabouts.

They broke our doors and forced themselves into our house. Using hammers, they hit walls, window glasses, and doors. They put my wife on gunpoint, asking her to reveal my whereabouts.

Wine added that they forcefully removed his wife’s blouse and took photos after unsuccessfully attempting to force her to unlock her phone and provide the password during the scary ordeal.

They grabbed my wife's phone, forced her to sit down, and ordered her to remove her password. She refused. They strangled her and insulted her. They forcefully removed her blouse, and took pictures!

His security guard and househelp were also assaulted by the raiders who demanded to be shown the basement.

They beat up our askari and house maid . They ordered the askari to show them where the basement is, where I was hiding. These criminals asked where my children are.

The events left his wife who has since sought medical attention traumatised.

My wife is currently in hospital - dealing with all the physical and psychological trauma.

Items that were taken during the raid

He listed several items that were allegedly carted away during the raid, adding that every part of his house was accessed and turned upside down.

They stole money, numerous valuable documents, and all electronic gadgets. They took phones, laptops, chargers, our internet system, our CCTV system, speakers, and any electronic gadget they could lay their criminal hands on.

They entered every part of our house including the ceiling, and left so much destruction everywhere.