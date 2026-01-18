Ruto’s message to Museveni after election victory in Uganda

File image of President William Ruto of Kenya with his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni

File image of President William Ruto of Kenya with his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni

Museveni won the election to extend his 40-year reign and is serving his seventh term.

President William Ruto has reached out to his Ugandan counterpart, Yoweri Museveni with a formal congratulatory message following the latter’s victory in presidential elections.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hailing Museveni’s victory as a reflection of the immense trust that the people f Uganda have bestowed on him, Ruto conveyed his best wishes for the 81-year-oldas he embarks on his 7th term.

He also noted that the resounding victory for Museveni’s National Resistance Movement (NRM) is a mark of confidence in the party.

Following the formal pronouncement of your re-election as the President of the Republic of Uganda last evening, 17 January, 2026, I convey, on behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Kenya and my own behalf, my warm congratulations and best wishes to Your Excellency and to the great people of Uganda.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Your decisive victory at the just-concluded competitive General Election reflects the trust that the people of the Republic of Uganda have in your personal leadership and the confidence enjoyed by the NRM party. I am certain your re-election reinvigorates Your Excellency's resolve to accelerate the transformation of your country.

He commended the people of Uganda for strengthening democratic institutions and for holding peaceful elections that handed Museveni another term.

For undertaking a peaceful election, I sincerely commend the people of Uganda and all stakeholders in the electoral process, which attests to the democratic maturity of Uganda.

Ruto conveyed his readiness to work with Museveni in advancing the shared priorities of the two countries.

Dear Brother, our two countries enjoy deep fraternal bonds, which will no doubt benefit from your unwavering commitment. I reaffirm the readiness of the Government of the Republic of Kenya to work with Your Excellency to advance our shared priorities for the mutual socio-economic benefit of the citizens of Kenya and Uganda as well as our region and the continent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Museveni’s controversial path to victory

Uganda went to the polls on January 15, 2026 with Museveni seeking to extend his 40-year-rule amid stiff challenge from Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine.

Museveni who has led the nation since 1986 was pronounced the winner of the contest after garnering 7.9 million votes, representing 71.6% of the total votes cast.

Bobi Wine who was the candidate for the National Unity Platform came a distant second with 2.7 million votes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wine has since disputed the results announced by the Electoral Commission.

The hotly-contested election left Uganda with a dented image internationally, with concerns raised on repression.

The opposition alleged well-orchestrated violence, threats and intimidation during the campaigns, with Ugandan security officers caught on camera blocking roads and lobbing teargas cannisters during opposition rallies.

The government also threw the country into a digital blackout with internet connection restricted and a social media blockade put in place in the days preceding the election and afterwards.

Museveni’s maiden address after election victory in Uganda

Museveni has since issued his first address, promising to deal decisively with any act of subversion or chaos.