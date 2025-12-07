Betty Bayo’s mum puts Tash on the spot as battle over her estate heats up

Here's all we know on the battle for Betty Bayo’s estate, next-of-kin dispute, children’s custody and property questions

Betty Bayo’s mother, Joyce Wairimu Mbugua has declared that the late gospel singer’s widower Hiram Gitau alias Tash has no right to the singer’s assets, setting the stage for a family showdown.

Insisting that she is the only next of kin recognized legally, Joyce cautioned Tash against laying claim on any property left by her daughter.

Speaking during a Facebook live with Shiru wa Oakland, the grieving mother set the stage for what could be a bruising battle for the control of the late gospel singer’s estate, insisting that all official documents should reflect her name as the legitimate next of kin.

Custody of children & Tash’s continued stay in the home he shared with Betty

Joyce also touched on the custody of Betty Bayo’s two children (Sky and Danny) and Tash’s continued stay at the home he shared with his wife.

I hope the authorities understand that Tash is not fit to stay with the kids in the house; it is not acceptable.

Joyce added that her relationship with the children’s father, Pastor Victor Kanyari is cordial.

Regarding the father of the kids, who is Kanyari, I don’t have a problem with him; we are usually on good terms.

What Betty Bayo’s mother wants

Emphasising her claim that she is the legitimate next of kin, Joyce shared that she provided her ID to Tash and insisted that all documents should have her listed as the next of kin.

The reason I provided my ID was because we had an agreement that once the burial was over, we would return here and discuss matters. I want his name removed from the death certificate, as it is false for him to claim he is the next of kin. I am Betty’s legally recognised next of kin, and I have been involved with her since she started singing.

Betty Bayo’s property

She stated that Betty kept her updated on her investments, including pieces of land acquired and as the legitimate next of kin, her sole intention is to protect her daughter’s estate and the welfare of her grandchildren.

On the possibility of her daughter having jointly-owned parcels of land with Tash, Joyce noted that Betty’s close friends could help in clarifying what was jointly owned, corroborated by documents and witness accounts.

Regarding Betty’s property and belongings, only people like Shiru Wa GP know everything, as she was Betty’s closest friend. But I am aware of some of Betty’s properties because she used to update me about them.

As for whether Betty had jointly purchased parcels of land with Tash, I can only confirm that I know all of Betty’s properties.