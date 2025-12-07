From Kenya 1982 to Benin 2025: Striking parallels of 2 failed coups 43 years apart

How Benin’s coup attempt mirrors Kenya’s 1982 shockwave

Democracy in Benin was shaken to its very foundation on Sunday, December 7, 2025 when a section of the military led by Lt-Col Pascal Tigri announced that they had ousted President Patrice Talon and suspended the constitution.

The scenario that played out on Sunday, December 7, 2025 bears a striking resemblance to the 1982 coup attempt in Kenya when low-ranking soldiers seized the national broadcaster and announced the toppling of President Daniel Arap Moi in a military coup.

Although both coups were quashed within hours, they sent shockwaves and altered the course of the respective countries.

In the case of Kenya, the announcement was made by veteran broadcaster, the late Leonard Mambo Mbotela who was forced to inform the nation of the unfolding events.

An atmosphere of fear, anxiety and engulfed the nation as Kenyans grappled with the unfolding possibility of transitioning to military rule at a time when such was common in the continent with little benefits.

Benin found itself at the same spot following the announcement, with citizens apprensive of what the future held and at a time when the continent has coups.

Wave of coups in Africa in recent years

At least ten African countries are under military rule with the return to civilian rule littered with challenges.

They include Mali (Colonel Assimi Goita in August 2020) Guinea (lieutenant-colonel Mamady Doumbouya in September 2021), Sudan (Abdel Fattah al-Burhan in October 2021), Burkina Faso (Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba in January 2022 followed by Captain Ibrahim Traore in September the same year).

Niger landed in the hands of the military in July 2023 when General Abdourahamane Tiani seized power and Gabon followed a month later when General Brice Oligui Nguema ousted Ali Bongo Ondimba.

Latest to join the growing list this year are Madagascar and Guinea Bissau. Madagascar’s Colonel Michael Randrianirina seized power from Andry Rajoelina in October after weeks of protest while in Guinnea-Bissau General Horta Inta-A ousted Umaro Sissoco Embaló in November.

Loyalists save the day

Like in the case of Moi who was in the country, President Talon was in Benin when a section of his troops turned against him.

According to a presidential advisor who spoke to the BBC, the President found refuge at the French Embassy and followed the developments as loyalist soldiers quashed the attempted coup.

Within hours of the announcement, soldiers loyal to the President moved in with speed and thwarted the attempted power-grab.

With the situation under control, Interior Minister Alassane Seidou appeared on national TV to assure citizens that President Talon was in charge and urged them to go about their businesses normally.

Early on Sunday morning, 7 December 2025, a small group of soldiers launched a mutiny aimed at destabilising the state and its institutions. Faced with this situation, the Beninese armed forces and their leadership, true to their oath, remained committed to the republic. Their response allowed them to retain control of the situation and foil the attempt.

The government therefore urges the population to go about their activities as normal.

The aftermath

Shaken to the core, the events of 1982 marked a significant shift in Moi’s governing style and accelerated Kenya’s shift toward a more repressive, one-party state. Moi responded by tightening his grip on security agencies, limiting political freedoms, purging perceived opponents from the military, civil service, and ruling party.

He embraced an authoritarian governance style with power centralised around the presidency, turned to loyalists and patronage networks to maintain stability and widely used detention without trial.

In the case of Benin, time will tell how President Talon reacts to the situation.