Murkomen’s tip to parents & wife’s sacrifice that shaped his path to success

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has given valuable insights on parenting, borrowing from his own experience and opening up on deeply personal family decisions made by his wife.

Speaking during the closing ceremony of the Reformed Church of East Africa (R.C.E.A) Women League Annual Convention in Kitengela, on Sunday, December 7, 2025 Murkomen lifted the lid on his life as a family man, the sacrifices that have made parenting a rewarding experience and tips that parents should apply.

Murkomen emphasized the importance of parental involvement in raising well-rounded children and cautioned parents against delegating their responsibilities to other entities including caregivers, religious leaders, digital platforms and teachers.

According to the CS, this worrying trend has seen children grow up without a firm foundation that is anchored in values shaped by parents from an early age.

He opined that some of the social ills and crimes in the society are a direct result of parents failing in their core role.

Some of the prevailing social ills and crimes in our society today are attributable to a lack of parental attention and guidance during childhood. The role of parenting is increasingly being left to teachers, pastors, nannies and the internet.

Leaning on his faith, Murkomen urged parents to focus on strong moral and spiritual foundations for their children at the household level.

Cultivating a culture of prayer and teaching social mores in our families provides our children with the foundation to live with honesty, discipline and diligence. A family’s faith and tradition act as the moral compass and anchor as one navigates life’s challenges and demands

Bold sacrifice made by Murkomen's wife

The CS shared that his wife, Gladys Wanjiru traded her law career to be a full-time mother and this bold move has given their children the firm grounding needed.

There is nothing that can replace personal attention to your children. Mimi at least nko lucky bibi yangu aliwacha kazi akasema wacha nikae na watoto.

The quiet but powerful choice made by his wife came with its consequences as Murkomen had to double his efforts to make adequate money to cover for what his spouse would have made.

So I have to work double ndio ni support bibi na ni support watoto because she is helping me to make sure there is someone looking after the kids all the time.

Balancing career ambitions with family responsibilities & economic realities

His remarks highlight a broader conversation about balancing career ambitions with family responsibilities, and the value of parental engagement in nurturing well-rounded, grounded children at a time when the pressures of modern life and demanding careers often challenge the fabric of family life.

Preoccupied by activities of daily living and pushed by an unforgiving economy with bills on the rise, parents are increasingly struggling to balance between spending more time with their children and making money to pay the bills.