Highlights of Kenya’s 1st Harry Potter Tea Party hosted by Worldreader & Pottermore

In an inspiring celebration of imagination, curiosity, and lifelong learning, hundreds of families gathered at Imara Mall as Worldreader and Pottermore hosted Kenya’s first-ver Harry Potter Tea Party.

Organisers of the event left nothing to chance in their quest to give participants a befitting experience and transformed the mall a whimsical world straight out of Harry Potter.

With themed décor, photo booths, and engaging activities to enrich the experience, children were captivated from the moment they stepped inside the mall.

The day balanced fun with learning as children engage in a well-balanced mix of activities including interactive games, treats and reading activities.

Young readers rewarded

Reading champions were feted at the event with children who successfully completed all 17 chapters of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone™ on BookSmart, Worldreader’s free reading app rewarded handsomely.

Those who accomplished the feat walked away with a physical copy of the book as part of the initiative to foster reading culture.

Lisa McManus, the Senior Curriculum Designer at Worldreader celebrated the young readers and their families for attaining the milestone, highlighted the familiar national challenge of book accessibility for many families.

Today, we witnessed the power of stories. Seeing hundreds of children complete their very first full-length novel — and many doing so with their families — has been inspiring. Access truly opens doors. When children have great books at their fingertips, they flourish. We’re thrilled to honour these Reading Champions and gift them their very own copy of this magical story.

Designed to spark a love for books at an early age, the event is part of an ongoing collaboration between Worldreader and Pottermore, with support from partners including Tatu City and Co-operative Bank of Kenya, who continue to champion literacy and reading culture across the country.

With interactive activities and an atmosphere buzzing with creativity, the Harry Potter Tea Party highlighted the crucial role that reading plays in shaping confident, inquisitive, and empowered young minds.

Research shows that 10 minutes of reading a day can significantly strengthen literacy skills, vocabulary, creativity, and school readiness with families playing a crucial role in nurturing young readers.

Access to books remains a challenge for many families and Worldreader is actively working to bridge this gap by availing thousands of children’s books for free on its BookSmart App.

