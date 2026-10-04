6 explosive DNA and paternity dramas that shook Kenya’s entertainment scene

From secret children to shocking revelations, Kenya's entertainment scene has had its fair share of DNA dramas.

Kenya’s entertainment scene has never been short of drama, but few controversies have generated as much curiosity, speculation and heated debate as celebrity DNA and paternity sagas.

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From shocking revelations and disputed fatherhood claims to emotional family confrontations, DNA tests have repeatedly thrust the private lives of Kenyan celebrities into the public spotlight, leaving fans glued to social media for the next twist as truth unravels.

From revelations made when sweet love turns sour with children involved to moments of truth when celebrities make peace with their past, here are some DNA and paternity dramas that kept Kenyans talking.

Ciggie’s DNA shocker

Content creator Ciggie Johnson is the latest to find himself in the same spot after revealing that DNA test shows he is not the biological father of a 12-year-old girl he says he has been supporting since birth.

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The content creator filmed the moment of truth as he confronted the child’s mother with the result of the DNA test over the phone. He asks her straight out what the results to which she provides a clinical response that he had been "excluded as the biological father."

Content creator Ciggie Johnson

"Stop complicated English…DNA says I am not the father." Ciggie responded, setting the record straight.

Kabi wa Jesus: The paternity scandal that shook a family

Kenyan YouTuber, Kabi wa Jesus was at the heart of a paternity dramas that set social media ablaze in 2021 after he was accused of fathering a child with his cousin.

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He initially denied the claim, but a DNA test later confirmed that he is the biological father of the child.

Kabi wa Jesus

In the face of DNA results, he publicly accepted responsibility and apologised for his earlier denial, explaining that he sired the child before his salvation.

“Hey Guys and praise Jesus, Some of you might be aware of the matter involving me regarding baby Abby. I wish to confirm that Yesterday paternity results were issued that confirmed that I am the biological father of the child. The results confirm that, in 2013 (which was before I got born again and married), I sired Abby,” he said.

Eric Omondi & Jacque Maribe

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When things fall apart, even the best-kept secrets have a way of coming out and this was the case for comedian Eric Omondi and Jacque Maribe after they were involved in an online spat, with Omondi revisiting their one-night stand.

The comedian put out a statement detailing his attempts to have DNA test conducted to allow him to be fully present in the life of the child writing:

“Roughly 4 months after the baby was born, Jacque called me and asked me if I would help or be part of the baby's life. I asked her for a DNA test so that I could comfortably be part of the baby's life and SUPPORT fully.

“She got very offended and refused my request. For 7 seven years I have begged Jacque to allow us to have a DNA test, and she has continually refused!!! I don't mind supporting the child, but if you want me to be fully present and supportive, if you want me to be a father. Then we have to do the right thing.

Under the wise counsel of their mentors and friends, the pair took the drama away from social media and offered an apology.

Professor Hamo & Jemutai

It was not a laughing matter when two of Kenya’s iconic comedians, Professor Hamo and Jemutai faced each other publicly as their relationship deteriorated in 2021.

Jemutai accused Professor Hamo of failing to provide for their two children, adding that he demanded a DNA test for the two children.

Comedians Professor Hamo and Jemutai

It took the intervention of renowned media personality Daniel Ndambuki for the storm to subside with the pair resolving their issues away from the public.

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"DNA results are out. 99.9%," Jemutai announced on May 11, 2021, putting the matter to rest with a confirmation that Hamo is the biological father of the two children.

Bahati's moment of truth

Earlier this year, singer Kevin Bahati treated his followers in a lengthy DNA drama after a woman named Judith Makokha surfaced, claiming to be his biological mother.

After weeks of drama, DNA test confirmed that Makokha was not the singer’s biological mother.

Kenyan singer Kevin 'Bahati' Kioko

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Yvette Obura graced Bahati’s life long before the singer met Diana Marua but their relationship was largely under wraps.

Between 2014 and 2015, media reports that Bahati had impregnated a lady (who later turned out to be Yvette).

At the time, the singer swiftly dismissed the reports, but later embraced his past, including their daughter.