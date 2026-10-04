Wicknell Chivayo’s burial date, final resting place & dignitaries expected

Inside Wicknell Chivayo’s final farewell as family confirms burial details

The final farewell for Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo and his wife, Lucy “Lulu” Muteke, is taking shape with the family confirming burial arrangements.

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The couple died in a tragic helicopter crash near Marondera, leaving relatives and friends to navigate the difficult days that followed.

Details of the burial arrangements came after days of forensic procedures and emotional consultations between the two families, who agreed that the husband and wife should share the same final resting place.

Date and final resting place

Family spokesperson Herbert Chivayo has confirmed that the couple will be buried on Thursday, October 8.

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Glen Forest Cemetery in Harare will be the final resting place for Chivayo and his wife, marking the end of a chapter for the businessman whose influence extended beyond Zimbabwe.

Wicknell Chivayo with his wife Lulu Muteke.

For those who knew and loved the couple, the somber event be a gathering to remember their lives and offer one another comfort as the difficult process of coming to terms with their demise continues.

No viewing of bodies

Mourners will not have a chance to view the bodies, as the family announced earlier in the week that there will be no viewing of his body or that of his wife, Lucy Muteke, during their funeral ceremony.

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“The family has decided that there will be no viewing of the bodies,” Herbert Chivayo said.

While making the announcement, family spokesperson Herbert Chivayo stated that the decision was informed by the condition of the bodies following the tragic crash.

Dignitaries expected

Wicknell Chivayo’s life was defined by the influential relationships he cultivated across Africa, with his circle extending from political leaders and government officials to prominent businesspeople and celebrities.

His public appearances and social-media posts showed him in the company of senior political figures, including presidents Emmerson Mnangagwa (Zimbabwe), William Ruto (Kenya), Samia Suluhu (Tanzania), Yoweri Museveni (Uganda) among others.

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His death sent shockwaves across his influential political and business network, with President Ruto mourning his departed friend.

Wicknell Chivayo

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic passing of my friend, Wicknell Chivayo, together with his wife, Lucy Muteke, and the other lives lost in the helicopter crash in Zimbabwe. Their sudden departure is a painful loss to their families, friends and all who knew them," Ruto mourned.