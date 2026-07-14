Why Kenya has not experienced fuel shortages despite Middle East tensions

The ministry noted that sourcing cargoes from alternative loading regions has ensured deliveries remain on schedule

Kenyans worried about possible fuel shortages following renewed conflict in the Middle East have been assured that the country has sufficient petroleum stocks and that supplies remain uninterrupted despite growing uncertainty in global oil markets.

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In a statement issued on Tuesday, July 14, 2026 the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum said attacks on commercial vessels and reduced tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz have unsettled international energy markets, but Kenya's fuel supply chain has remained resilient thanks to the Government-to-Government (G2G) fuel import arrangement.

Kenya's fuel supply remains uninterrupted

The ministry acknowledged that developments in the Middle East have increased uncertainty in global oil markets, with shipping through the Strait of Hormuz slowing significantly and international oil prices becoming more volatile.

Despite the challenges, the government said Kenyans have continued to access fuel normally across the country.

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"What we can state plainly is this: Kenya's fuel supply has held firm throughout. Under our Government-to-Government arrangement, cargoes have continued to be sourced from a wider set of loading regions beyond the Gulf, every scheduled cargo has arrived and offloaded on time, and fuel has remained available at the pump throughout the country," the statement reads.

The ministry noted that sourcing cargoes from alternative loading regions has ensured deliveries remain on schedule even as the situation in the Gulf continues to evolve.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi

Government credits G2G fuel deal

According to the ministry, the current crisis has demonstrated the importance of the Government-to-Government fuel supply arrangement, which was introduced to protect the country from disruptions in the global oil market.

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While countries relying on spot purchases and open tenders have seen freight and insurance costs rise, Kenya has maintained fixed freight and premium charges under the G2G agreement.

"That fixed cost, held constant while benchmark prices swing, is what has kept our landed costs in check and our deliveries on schedule, and it has allowed our suppliers to load from alternative regions without passing the cost of that flexibility on to the Kenyan motorist," the ministry said.

It added that the arrangement was designed specifically to cushion the country during periods of market volatility.

Global pressures remain

Although fuel supplies have remained stable, the government warned that international oil benchmarks have started rising again following the renewed Middle East crisis.

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"With the restart of the Middle East crisis, international benchmarks have now begun to climb again, and this renewed pressure will be reflected in the pricing cycles that follow," the ministry stated.

Officials said they will continue working with industry players to maintain consistent fuel supplies, protect the fixed terms of the G2G arrangement and keep the public informed as global events unfold.

Fuel station

Government reassures motorists

The ministry maintained that there is no reason for panic, saying Kenya has adequate national fuel stocks backed by a reliable import and distribution system.

"Fuel remains readily available across the country, supported by adequate national stocks, a resilient and fully operational import and distribution system, and the continued success of the Government-to-Government fuel supply arrangement," the statement said.