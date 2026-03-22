Principal Secretary for the State Department for Diaspora Affairs Roseline Njogu alongside Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi

Principal Secretary for the State Department for Diaspora Affairs Roseline Njogu alongside Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi

Kenya flies 15 citizens home from Iran as government seeks Sh400m for wider evacuation

The first group of 15 Kenyans, including five children and two students, arrived in Nairobi on March 22 after transiting through Türkiye in a government-coordinated operation.

The Kenyan government has evacuated 15 of its nationals from Iran, with the group landing at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on the morning of March 22, 2026, following a government-coordinated operation through Kenya's diplomatic missions in Tehran and Ankara.

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The group includes five children and two students.

They transited through Türkiye before arriving in Nairobi, where they were received by officials from the State Department for Diaspora Affairs, led by Peter Burugu on behalf of Principal Secretary Roseline Njogu.

The group of 15 Kenyans who landed home in the early hours of Sunday from Iran, following evacuation by the Kenyan Government

On arrival, the evacuees underwent a debriefing and received psychosocial support before reuniting with family members at the airport.

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"The State Department for Diaspora Affairs, working with our missions in Ankara and Tehran, facilitated the evacuation of 15 Kenyans from Iran via Türkiye," PS Njogu said.

State wants Sh400 million more

The State Department for Diaspora Affairs has since asked Parliament to approve Sh400 million to facilitate the return of more Kenyans stranded in the Middle East and Russia, as more citizens seek government assistance with the conflict now entering its third week.

Kenyans evacuated from Iran are processed before re-entry into Kenya

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Ambassador Hellen Gichuhi, presenting before the National Assembly's Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Affairs Committee, noted that while over 500,000 Kenyans work in the Middle East, many are cautious and have not yet sought evacuation.

However, the closure of businesses and departure of employers in Iran has left some stranded and reliant on government support.

Kenya's evacuation policy prioritises children, the elderly, and other vulnerable groups.

The conflict that prompted the evacuations began on February 28, 2026, with coordinated US and Israeli strikes targeting Iranian nuclear facilities, military leadership, and infrastructure.

Iran retaliated with ballistic missiles and drones aimed at Israel, US military installations in the Persian Gulf, and civilian sites in allied states, causing widespread disruption.

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Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi confirmed that no Kenyan casualties or injuries have been reported since the outbreak of the conflict.

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi

He added that many citizens have continued with daily activities, including work and studies, either in person or remotely, depending on local conditions.

Mudavadi also confirmed that Kenya Airways has begun repatriating some Kenyans stranded in the region after securing safe air corridors through negotiations with relevant authorities.

The government had earlier urged its nationals in Israel and Iran to register for evacuation as the conflict intensified, sharing a registration form and QR code to facilitate the listing process.

Kenyans still in the region have been advised to follow guidance issued by host governments and to keep in contact with Kenyan embassies through official channels.

Those in distress have been urged to contact the nearest Kenyan mission or reach the State Department through its emergency hotline.

The Kenyan Embassy in Tehran can be reached on +98 21 88667394 or +98 21 88667368.

The State Department for Diaspora Affairs emergency line is +254 207 876 000 or +254 114 757 002.

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