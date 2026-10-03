Uhuru unpacks 2027 race in cryptic message: Choices, mistakes & consequences

In his cryptic message in which he did not mention any names, the retired President came short of spelling out the political direction for the region, reminding the crowd that repeating the same mistake would be a tragedy.

The burial service of Martha Karua’s father, the late Jackson Karua turned into a politically-charged event with speakers firing political salvos as they celebrated the life of the deceased and condoled with the grieving family.

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Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta who was among dignitaries at the event to affirm his position, engaging the crowd in a brief exchange in which they acknowledged a mistake they made and confirmed that they will never repeat the same mistake.

Speaking in his Kikuyu mother tongue, Uhuru reminded voters that he warned them in 2022 about the choices that were present at the ballot, noting that he had faith in the leadership of Raila Odinga and Martha Karua.

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta with Nyandarua Senator John Methu in Kirinyaga on Saturday, October 3, 2026

"I warned you in 2022 that the path you wanted to take was based on self-deception. You thought you knew better. I knew Raila, and I knew that with his partnership with Karua, this country would be much further ahead. Making a mistake is not the mistake; repeating it is,” Uhuru said.

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In his cryptic message in which he did not mention any names, the retired President came short of spelling out the political direction for the region, reminding the crowd that repeating the same mistake would be a tragedy.

Emphasis on unity

Nonetheless, he added that while a mistake was made when the region failed to heed his advice, repeating the same mistake in 2027 would be a tragedy.

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta in Kirinyaga on Saturday, October 3, 2026

“Making a mistake is not the problem. Repeating it is the problem,” Uhuru said, with the crowd roaring in agreement.

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He paused his speech midway and invited Njeri Maina to the podium to emphasise the message of opposition unity which dominated speeches at the event.

The Kirinyaga Woman Representative said that Kenyans have made it clear that the united opposition should use whichever means possible to present a single presidential candidate backed by all.

Uhuru responds to Ruto's labels

In apparent reference to the names that President William Ruto has been branding him, Uhuru asserted that he does not mind the names as he is content with what he has.

He added that he is grateful to God for his current position, having served the country for ten years as president before handing over power peacefully.

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Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta in Kirinyaga on Saturday, October 3, 2026

“I’m not looking for anything. I am content and grateful to God for the position he has given me. If people want to insult me by calling me a ‘sponsor,’ a ‘drunkard,’ or whatever else, that’s fine. You’re wasting your time with someone who isn’t looking for anything,” Uhuru said.