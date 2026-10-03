Advertisement

Uhuru unpacks 2027 race in cryptic message: Choices, mistakes & consequences

Charles Ouma
Charles Ouma 16:17 - 03 October 2026
Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta in Kirinyaga on Saturday, October 3, 2026
Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta in Kirinyaga on Saturday, October 3, 2026
In his cryptic message in which he did not mention any names, the retired President came short of spelling out the political direction for the region,  reminding the crowd that repeating the same mistake would be a tragedy.
Advertisement

The burial service of Martha Karua’s father, the late Jackson Karua turned into a politically-charged event with speakers firing political salvos as they celebrated the life of the deceased and condoled with the grieving family.

Advertisement

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta who was among dignitaries at the event to affirm his position, engaging the crowd in a brief exchange in which they acknowledged a mistake they made and confirmed that they will never repeat the same mistake.

Speaking in his Kikuyu mother tongue, Uhuru reminded voters that he warned them in 2022 about the choices that were present at the ballot, noting that he had faith in the leadership of Raila Odinga and Martha Karua.

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta with Nyandarua Senator John Methu in Kirinyaga on Saturday, October 3, 2026
Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta with Nyandarua Senator John Methu in Kirinyaga on Saturday, October 3, 2026

"I warned you in 2022 that the path you wanted to take was based on self-deception. You thought you knew better. I knew Raila, and I knew that with his partnership with Karua, this country would be much further ahead. Making a mistake is not the mistake; repeating it is,” Uhuru said.

Advertisement

In his cryptic message in which he did not mention any names, the retired President came short of spelling out the political direction for the region,  reminding the crowd that repeating the same mistake would be a tragedy.

Emphasis on unity

Nonetheless, he added that while a mistake was made when the region failed to heed his advice, repeating the same mistake in 2027 would be a tragedy.

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta in Kirinyaga on Saturday, October 3, 2026
Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta in Kirinyaga on Saturday, October 3, 2026

“Making a mistake is not the problem. Repeating it is the problem,” Uhuru said, with the crowd roaring in agreement.

Advertisement

He paused his speech midway and invited Njeri Maina to the podium to emphasise the message of opposition unity which dominated speeches at the event.

The Kirinyaga Woman Representative said that Kenyans have made it clear that the united opposition should use whichever means possible to present a single presidential candidate backed by all.

Uhuru responds to Ruto's labels

In apparent reference to the names that President William Ruto has been branding him, Uhuru asserted that he does not mind the names as he is content with what he has.

He added that he is grateful to God for his current position, having served the country for ten years as president before handing over power peacefully.

Advertisement
Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta in Kirinyaga on Saturday, October 3, 2026
Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta in Kirinyaga on Saturday, October 3, 2026

“I’m not looking for anything. I am content and grateful to God for the position he has given me. If people want to insult me by calling me a ‘sponsor,’ a ‘drunkard,’ or whatever else, that’s fine. You’re wasting your time with someone who isn’t looking for anything,” Uhuru said.

He called out politicians who hide behind religion, preaching political tolerance in churches only to unleash abuses as soon as they step out of the church.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Uhuru Kenyatta William Ruto
Loading discussion…
Latest Videos
The Biggest Corruption Stories in Kenya
Pulse Kenya
16.08.2024
The Biggest Corruption Stories in Kenya
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Kenya
Ciggie Johnson stunned as DNA test shows he is not father of 12-year-old daughter
News
03.10.2026
Ciggie Johnson stunned as DNA test shows he is not father of 12-year-old daughter
Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta in Kirinyaga on Saturday, October 3, 2026
News
03.10.2026
Uhuru unpacks 2027 race in cryptic message: Choices, mistakes & consequences
Now billionaires line up to hear me – Gachagua celebrates his political reinvention
News
03.10.2026
Now billionaires line up to hear me – Gachagua celebrates his political reinvention
Muhoozi Kainerugaba expands political footprint, backs Ruto’s re-election in 2027
News
03.10.2026
Muhoozi Kainerugaba expands political footprint, backs Ruto’s re-election in 2027
Riara university responds after uproar over students captured bullying young lady inside washroom
News
03.10.2026
Riara university responds after uproar over students captured bullying young lady inside washroom
17 dead, scores injured in accident along Nairobi-Mombasa highway
News
03.10.2026
17 dead, scores injured in accident along Nairobi-Mombasa highway