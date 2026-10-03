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Ciggie Johnson stunned as DNA test shows he is not father of 12-year-old daughter

Tunoi Kevin 18:20 - 03 October 2026
Ciggie Johnson disclosed DNA test results show he is not the biological father of a 12-year-old girl he says he has supported since birth.
Kenyan content creator Ciggie Johnson says a DNA test shows he is not the father of a 12-year-old girl he has raised since birth.
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Kenyan content creator Ciggie Johnson has revealed that a DNA test shows he is not the biological father of a 12-year-old girl he says he has supported since birth.

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The revelation came in a viral selfie-style video he posted on Instagram on Saturday, October 3.

Filmed inside a car, the clip captures Ciggie on a phone call with the girl's mother. He asks her straight out what the results said.

Her answer was clinical. He had been "excluded as the biological father."

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Ciggie would have none of it. "Stop complicated English," he snapped. "DNA says I am not the father."

He then pressed her on whether she knew who the real father was. Her response only deepened his shock.

"Even I am surprised by the results because I knew it was positive. Whatever has happened has happened," she said.

For Ciggie, that was not enough. He reminded her that he had paid rent and school fees for 12 years, from the day the girl was born.

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He added that the woman's own mother had once reported him to the police and children's officers.

"If I were a bad person, I would come after you," he said.

His demand was simple: the child must hear the truth.

"Tell her the truth so she does not think I am a bad person while you are the bad person."

The mother agreed to tell the girl after school.

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Midway through the video, Ciggie also shared a photo of himself with the girl, giving the revelation an even more personal edge.

The clip quickly spread across Kenyan social media timelines, racking up thousands of views and hundreds of reactions.

Ciggie, whose real name is Ciggie Okebiro, is a club host, digital content creator and nightlife personality. He is known for unfiltered, provocative commentary on relationships, lifestyle and club culture, and he also does brand promotions.

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