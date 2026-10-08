First Deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga directed authorities in districts bordering Kenya to stop Ugandans from crossing the border for political or electoral activities.

First Deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga directed authorities in districts bordering Kenya to stop Ugandans from crossing the border for political or electoral activities.

Uganda distances itself from alleged voter registration in Kenya ahead of 2027 polls

In an exposé, it was alleged that Ugandan nationals were acquiring Kenyan IDs and registering as voters ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The Ugandan government has ordered the arrest of citizens captured in a KTN exposé crossing into Kenya to register as voters ahead of the 2027 General Election.

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First Deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga made the announcement on Wednesday, October 7, while addressing the media on the state of security in Uganda.

She directed authorities in districts bordering Kenya to stop Ugandans from crossing the border for political or electoral activities.

A KTN expose had accused politicians and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) of registering Ugandan citizens.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission officials registering a voter.

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The districts are Bukwa, Moroto, Amudat, Namisindwa, Busia, Tororo, Namayingo and Buikwe. Authorities there were also told to closely monitor movement across the border.

"We are instructing the state agencies and local leaders in the following districts to take a keen and coordinated interest in this matter," Kadaga said.

"We should ensure that Ugandan citizens within those boundaries are not crossing to Kenya or otherwise involving themselves in political or electoral activities," she added.

Kadaga said Uganda respects Kenya's sovereignty and expects Nairobi to do the same for Uganda and its democratic processes.

"As a country, we respect the sovereignty of Kenya, and we also expect them to respect our sovereignty and the democratic processes going on in each country," she stated.

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She said Ugandan institutions should not take part in the electoral affairs of another sovereign state.

The statement distanced the government from the allegations surrounding voter registration.

Kadaga, who is also the Minister for the East African Community (EAC), addressed the issue of dual citizenship. She said Ugandans cannot hold allegiance to both Uganda and Kenya under the existing EAC arrangements.

"You cannot vote both in Kenya and Uganda. So either you relinquish one and take another. You cannot be both. You cannot have allegiance to two countries," Kadaga said.

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