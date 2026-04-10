Tanzanian musician Matonya charged with alleged sexual offence in Mombasa

In its ruling, the court granted Matonya bond set at Sh500,000, with the requirement of one Kenyan surety.

Tanzanian musician Sefu Shabani Ramadhan, popularly known as Matonya, has been charged with an alleged sexual offence following his arraignment at the Shanzu Law Courts in Mombasa.

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The charge was filed by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), marking the beginning of a case that is expected to proceed to full hearing.

Plea entered in court

Matonya, 43, appeared before Chief Magistrate Robinson Ondiek, where he denied the charge of rape brought against him.

The offence is cited under Section 3(1), read together with Section 3(3), of the Sexual Offences Act No. 3 of 2006.

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According to the prosecution, the alleged incident occurred on April 7, 2026, at an apartment in Nyali Sub-County, Mombasa County.

The court was informed that the accused is alleged to have unlawfully committed the act against an adult woman.

Tanzanian musician Matonya

Prosecution seeks tough bail terms

During the proceedings, Principal Prosecution Counsel Keya Ombele urged the court to impose strict bond conditions, raising concerns about the accused’s status as a foreign national.

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Ombele argued that the lack of a fixed residence in Kenya could pose a risk to the integrity of the trial.

“The stringent terms are necessary to ensure he remains within the court’s jurisdiction throughout the trial,” she told the court.

Court imposes conditions on release

In its ruling, the court granted Matonya bond set at Sh500,000, with the requirement of one Kenyan surety. The magistrate also imposed additional conditions aimed at ensuring the accused remains available for trial.

Among these, the court ordered the musician to surrender his Tanzanian passport and prohibited him from leaving the country without prior court approval.

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Further measures were put in place to reinforce compliance. According to the prosecution, immigration authorities were directed to place an alert at border points, effectively restricting any unauthorised travel.

Tanzania musician Matonya

Case set to proceed

With the plea entered and bond terms established, the case will proceed through the judicial process, where evidence will be presented and examined in court.