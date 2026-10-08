Safari Rally secures 2027 slot as Kenya keeps its place on WRC calendar
Safari Rally Kenya will return to the World Rally Championship (WRC) in 2027, after the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) included the event in its 15-round calendar.
The 2027 edition will run from March 18 to 21 as the fifth round of the season.
President William Ruto confirmed the development on Thursday, October 8, settling questions over whether Kenya would keep its place on the calendar beyond 2026.
In a post on his social media pages, the Head of State said the world's top drivers would once again tackle the plains, valleys and "legendary roads of Naivasha".
Fellow citizens, The Safari Rally stays home. I am delighted to confirm that Kenya will host the WRC Safari Rally in 2027. Once again, the world's finest drivers will take on our plains, our valleys and the legendary roads of Naivasha. The Safari was born on Kenyan soil. It belongs on Kenyan soil. Every edition fills our hotels, energises our businesses and carries the beauty of our country to screens across the world. I thank the Ministry of Sports, the WRC Safari Rally Project, our private-sector partners, the FIA and the WRC Promoter for making this possible. Tutaonana Naivasha!— William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) October 8, 2026
Ruto argued that the rally's rightful home is Kenya.
"Safari was born on Kenyan soil. It belongs on Kenyan soil," he said.
The President pointed to the event's benefits for the economy and the country's image. According to him, each edition fills hotels, energises businesses and showcases Kenya's beauty to a global television audience.
He credited the Ministry of Sports, the WRC Safari Rally Project, private-sector partners, the FIA and the WRC Promoter for making the return possible.
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