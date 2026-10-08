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Safari Rally secures 2027 slot as Kenya keeps its place on WRC calendar

Tunoi Kevin 16:15 - 08 October 2026
President William Ruto said the world's top drivers would once again tackle the plains, valleys and "legendary roads of Naivasha". Photo: Tropic Air.
The 2027 edition of Safari Rally will run from March 18 to 21 in the tough and dusty terrains of Naivasha.
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Safari Rally Kenya will return to the World Rally Championship (WRC) in 2027, after the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) included the event in its 15-round calendar.

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The 2027 edition will run from March 18 to 21 as the fifth round of the season.

President William Ruto confirmed the development on Thursday, October 8, settling questions over whether Kenya would keep its place on the calendar beyond 2026.

In a post on his social media pages, the Head of State said the world's top drivers would once again tackle the plains, valleys and "legendary roads of Naivasha".

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Ruto argued that the rally's rightful home is Kenya.

"Safari was born on Kenyan soil. It belongs on Kenyan soil," he said.

The President pointed to the event's benefits for the economy and the country's image. According to him, each edition fills hotels, energises businesses and showcases Kenya's beauty to a global television audience.

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He credited the Ministry of Sports, the WRC Safari Rally Project, private-sector partners, the FIA and the WRC Promoter for making the return possible.

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