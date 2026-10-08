Safari Rally secures 2027 slot as Kenya keeps its place on WRC calendar

Fellow citizens, The Safari Rally stays home. I am delighted to confirm that Kenya will host the WRC Safari Rally in 2027. Once again, the world's finest drivers will take on our plains, our valleys and the legendary roads of Naivasha. The Safari was born on Kenyan soil. It belongs on Kenyan soil. Every edition fills our hotels, energises our businesses and carries the beauty of our country to screens across the world. I thank the Ministry of Sports, the WRC Safari Rally Project, our private-sector partners, the FIA and the WRC Promoter for making this possible. Tutaonana Naivasha!