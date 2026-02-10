RMS makes Royal Media Services reassigns top presenters in programming overhaul

Morning shows, in particular, rely heavily on listener loyalty built over time, meaning presenters moving to new time slots may need to rebuild audience connections.

Royal Media Services (RMS) has undertaken a major presenter reshuffle across its radio stations, a strategic move that is expected to test the versatility of its presenters while offering listeners a fresh on-air experience.

The changes, which took effect on February 9, involve the reassignment of several established radio personalities to new time slots and programme formats across stations, including Radio Citizen and Hot 96.

The reshuffle is part of RMS’ broader effort to break routine programming and strengthen audience engagement.

Among the notable changes is the reassignment of veteran Swahili broadcaster Mzazi Willy M Tuva. Tuva, who has built his brand through the long-running Swahili music show Mambo Mseto, has been moved to the #WaksTikiTaka show, which largely focuses on youth culture, Sheng discussions, football and reggae music.

Hot 96 has also experienced significant adjustments. The morning show, previously hosted by Jeff Koinange and Patrick Igunza, will now be anchored by Nick Odhiambo and Cynthia Waithera. Koinange and Igunza have been reassigned to the station’s Drive Show, which caters to evening commuters.

Radio presenter Nick Odhiambo

The shift marks a notable transition for Koinange, who has established a strong presence in morning radio through his authoritative and current affairs-driven presentation style.

Drive-time programming, however, traditionally blends information with entertainment, requiring presenters to adopt a lighter and more relaxed delivery approach.

Radio Citizen has similarly undergone substantial changes. The station’s Drive Team, consisting of Tina Ogal, Abdi Munai and Sulwe’s Kuka Kisondio, has taken over the Jambo Kenya breakfast show.

Meanwhile, the former Jambo Kenya presenters Vincent Ateya, Philip Murutu and Melody Sinzore have moved to the Drive Show.

Additional changes have seen Q-Tee, Bensu and DJ Flash assume hosting duties on Mambo Mseto, while Tuva, alongside Selly Kadot and DJ Ronnix, transitions to the #WaksTikiTaka programme.

According to RMS, the reshuffle is aimed at strengthening programme diversity and creating new chemistry between presenters and audiences.

Royal Media Services offices in Nairobi

The media house noted that the move seeks to revitalise station brands while expanding the appeal of individual presenters to wider listener segments.

Industry observers note that presenter changes often present both opportunities and challenges.

Morning shows, in particular, rely heavily on listener loyalty built over time, meaning presenters moving to new time slots may need to rebuild audience connections.