3 teams secure slots to represent Kenya at Cannes Lions Kenya 2026 competition

Top young creatives won the chance to represent Kenya globally after a competitive three-day event held at Tusker Microbrewery in Nairobi.

Kinjal Shekh and Muskaan Shaikh from digital category, Michelle Shingi and Nidhi Buty film category and Gichimu Ikua and Victor Mureithi from design category have been selected to represent Kenya at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity 2026 in France.

The duo secured their spots after winning the second edition of the Cannes Young Lions Kenya competition.

The intense competition held at the Tusker Microbrewery from 6th - 8th February 2026, brought together 42 of Kenya’s most promising young creatives across the digital, design and film categories, testing their ability to deliver bold, creative and innovative solutions under high pressure.

“Winning the Cannes Young Lions Kenya competition is an incredible honour. I’m filled with joy and gratitude. This moment proves that bold ideas, hard work and believing in your voice truly matter. I’m proud to represent a new generation of Kenyan creatives ready to dream bigger, go further and really looking forward to flying the Kenyan flag high in the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity 2026 in France,” said Victor Mureithi.

“At Safaricom, we believe that the future of Kenya’s digital economy lies in the hands of our young creatives. Young Lions Kenya gives them the opportunity to think differently, collaborate, elaborate and turn their creativity into solutions that can make them compete anywhere in the world,” said Zizwe Awuor, Head of Brand and Marketing, Safaricom PLC.

This second edition of the competition was supported by key partners, including EABL, MB 96 and The Quollective, all of whom played a role in delivering a successful and impactful event.

“Tusker is proud to support Young Lions Kenya, a platform that continues to empower the next generation of Kenyan creatives as they prepare to represent the country at Cannes Lions Festival, carrying our stories, culture, and creativity to the world,” said KBL Managing Director, Andrew Kilonzo.

“Our partnership aligns with our longstanding commitment to championing creativity and innovation with an aim to ensure Kenya has a strong voice on the global stage.”

The Quollective, which aims to reshape the region’s creative status quo, emphasised the importance of nurturing local talent and creating opportunities for it.