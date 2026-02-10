Kenya signs landmark UN training partnership to upgrade security agencies

Principal Secretary in the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration, Raymond Omollo, and Mr. Evariste Karambizi, Director of UNITAR’s Division for Peace.

The Government of Kenya has signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) aimed at strengthening training, research, and institutional capacity across agencies responsible for internal security and public administration.

The agreement was signed in Geneva by the Principal Secretary in the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration, Dr. Raymond Omollo, and Mr. Evariste Karambizi, Director of UNITAR’s Division for Peace.

The partnership targets coordinated capacity development for several key institutions, including National Government Administrative Officers (NGAOs), the Kenya Police Service, the Administration Police Service, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the Kenya Prisons Service, and the Kenya Coast Guard Service.

According to the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, the collaboration will support professional skills development, policy-oriented research, and institutional strengthening across the country’s internal security ecosystem.

The Ministry of Interior say the initiative is designed to improve service delivery, enhance inter-agency coordination, and reinforce adherence to the rule of law.

UNITAR, established in 1963 as the United Nations’ training arm, provides learning solutions to help member states strengthen governance, peace, security, and sustainable development.

Through the new agreement, the institute will work with Kenyan institutions to design tailored training programmes, conduct applied research, and facilitate knowledge-sharing initiatives addressing emerging security challenges, leadership development, and public-sector effectiveness.

Government officials noted that the inclusion of the Kenya Coast Guard Service reflects a growing national focus on maritime security and the protection of territorial waters, particularly in combating transnational crimes such as trafficking and illegal fishing.

The partnership is expected to leverage international expertise and evidence-based approaches to support Kenya’s ongoing security-sector reforms, which emphasise professionalisation of services, respect for human rights, and improved border management.

The MoU takes effect immediately and provides a framework for sustained engagement over the next three years, with implementation expected to involve multiple government agencies and training institutions.