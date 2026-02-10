Ronald Karauri's Biography: Early life, career, achievements, and controversies

Ronald Karauri Kamwiko is a Kenyan businessman, former pilot, and politician, currently serving as the Member of Parliament for Kasarani Constituency since 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Known for his entrepreneurial ventures in aviation and sports betting, Karauri has also made significant contributions to sports sponsorship and youth empowerment initiatives in Kenya.

His career spans multiple industries, combining professional expertise with public service.

Kasarani MP Ronald Karauri

Early Life and Family Background

Advertisement

Advertisement

Born around 1978 in Meru County, Kenya, Ronald Karauri is the son of Mathews Adams Karauri, a former Member of Parliament for Tigania Constituency.

He grew up in Nairobi’s Buruburu estate and completed his primary education at Harambee Primary School in the early 1990s.

He is married to Captain Ruth Karauri, also a pilot, and they have three children: Nathan, Natalie, and Nia.

Education and Formative Experiences

Karauri attended Mang’u High School from 1993 to 1996, excelling academically and in basketball.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 1997, he enrolled at the University of Nairobi to study Mechanical Engineering but left in 1999 to pursue aviation training .

He later earned his Airline Transport Pilot Licence (ATPL) from the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority around 2014–2015, establishing a solid foundation for his aviation career.

Kasarani MP Ronald Karauri

Professional Career

Karauri began his career with Kenya Airways as a First Officer in 2003 and was promoted to Captain in 2009.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After commanding wide-body aircraft, he left the airline in 2015 to focus on business ventures. He sold a piece of land and invested that money in a betting company.

That year, he became a founding investor and CEO of SportPesa , a leading sports betting firm in Kenya.

Under his leadership, SportPesa secured sponsorships for major football teams like Everton, Arsenal, Gor Mahia, and Kenya Sevens.

He also served as Chairman of the Association of Gaming Operators of Kenya (AGOK) from 2017.

In 2022, Karauri was elected Kasarani MP as an independent candidate with 32,406 votes and later joined the Public Investments Committee on Governance and Education.

Controversies and Challenges

Karauri’s public life has included a number of controversies:

Personal Scandals In 2025, Karauri faced public scrutiny over an alleged relationship with Tanzanian socialite Nana Dollz .

The allegations, highlighted by blogger Mange Kimambi, drew criticism regarding his personal conduct and public role. Karauri later claimed that the relationship had ended amicably.

Business Disputes and SportPesa Controversies

Advertisement

Advertisement

In May 2019, Kenya Revenue Authority demanded Sh14 billion from SportPesa over unwithheld taxes. Karauri denied wrongdoing, claiming the firm had received KRA compliance awards in 2016–2018.

Government actions, including deportation of foreign directors and temporary shutdowns, affected SportPesa operations, reflecting complex compliance and governance issues in Kenya’s gaming sector.

Ronald Karauri’s journey reflects a blend of professional achievement, entrepreneurial ambition, and public service.

While controversies have marked parts of his career, his impact on sports, youth empowerment, and business innovation remains significant.

As both a businessman and a public servant, Karauri continues to navigate the complexities of leadership, enterprise, and political life in Kenya.

Advertisement