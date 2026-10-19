Rigathi Gachagua Pens Emotional Birthday Message to Wife Dorcas With a Special Promise: 'My Gal'

Rigathi Gachagua celebrates his wife, Pastor Dorcas, with an emotional birthday tribute, reflecting on their past struggles while making a bold promise that has caught attention.

Former Kenyan Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has penned a deeply emotional birthday tribute to his wife, Pastor Dorcas, affectionately calling her "my gal".

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Marking the special occasion, Gachagua reflected on the turbulent political journey the couple has navigated over the past two years, contrasting past humiliations with current family peace and public goodwill.

Looking ahead, the veteran politician made a bold, unwavering promise to throw his wife the biggest birthday bash ever at the most coveted address in the country, the White House.

Rigathi Gachagua: Reflecting on Past Shock and Humiliation

Rigathi Gachagua

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Opening his heartfelt message, Gachagua addressed the emotional scars left by political betrayals from previous years.

He contrasted the joy of the present celebration with the painful memories of past adversities, reminding supporters and well-wishers of the heavy personal and political sacrifices the couple made.

Recalling the harrowing circumstances surrounding her birthday just two years prior, Gachagua shared: "Two years ago, on a day like today, we celebrated your birthday in shock, having been humiliated and disgraced by a man we had sacrificed everything to make king."

Rigathi Gachagua: Gratitude for Blessings

Despite the hardships of the past, Gachagua shifted the tone toward gratitude, celebrating the profound peace, unity, and resilience within his household.

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As family members, friends, and supporters gather to mark Pastor Dorcas's special day, the former deputy president emphasised that divine grace has sustained them through every trial.

Expressing appreciation for the overwhelming support received from ordinary citizens across the country, Gachagua noted: "Today, as we celebrate your birthday, we thank God that we are a very happy family. Over the past two years, we have received countless blessings from God, as well as inexplicable favour and acceptance from the people of Kenya."

Beyond the personal celebration, Gachagua’s message carried distinct political undertones, signalling that he is gearing up for a major political comeback.

As preparations are finalised to travel back home and re-engage with grassroots networks, the political leader made it clear that his commitment to national leadership remains unshakeable.

Outlining the roadmap for the coming months, Gachagua stated: "As we prepare to travel back home and engage the final gear in the liberation of our country, please accept my assurance that, on a day like today next year, I will throw you the biggest birthday celebration bash ever at the most coveted address in the country."

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A Solemn 37-Year Marriage Pledge

Rigathi Gachagua and Dorcus: A Solemn 37-Year Marriage Pledge PHOTO: RIGATHI GACHAGUA

Concluding his heartfelt tribute, Gachagua underscored the strength of his enduring bond with Pastor Dorcas.

Having spent nearly four decades building a shared life together, the political leader emphasised that his words are backed by a lifetime of accountability and mutual devotion.