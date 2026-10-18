Pope Leo XIV makes 1st public appearance after lung cancer surgery: What he told faithfuls

Pope Leo XIV has reflected on his experience after lung surgery as he made his first public appearance on Sunday, October 18.

Pope Leo XIV has made his first public appearance after undergoing a successful surgery to remove a cancerous nodule earlier in the week.

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The 71-year-old pontiff joined pilgrims at St Peter’s Square on Sunday, October 18, 2026 where he gave his first address.

The Pope thanked faithfuls for their prayers amid his health challenges, noting that he sensed their overwhelming support every step of the way.

“I would like to thank all those who have prayed for me in recent days. I have truly sensed your support. Thank you!” He said.

He also thanked the medical team that cared for and attended to him during his brief stay at Gemelli Hospital in Rome, where he underwent the surgery, which saw doctors remove part of his right lung to extract the tumour.

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File image of Pope Leo XIV during a past event

“I wish to express my particular gratitude to the doctors, nurses and all the staff of the Gemelli Hospital.”

Stating that the delicate phase is over and he is on the path to recovery, the pontiff assured faithfuls that he will gradually resume his duties.

“Now that I have overcome this delicate phase, as you know, I will gradually resume my activities, always with God’s help and your prayers,” he said

Pope Leo XIV's reflections after lung cancer surgery

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Pope Leo XIV reflected on his brief stay at the hospital and the successful surgery, stating that his experience during the period brought him closer to people living with illnesses

This experience has made me feel particularly close to all those who are living with illness or infirmity.

How Pope Leo shared news of his health challenges

The pontiff opened up on his health on Sunday, October 11, 2026, saying that “doctors found an early, well-localised nodule” on his lung.

He added that the mass was "well-contained" and caught "at an early stage", and he accepted to undergo surgery after his doctor advised that they "believe it would be right to intervene".

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The news triggered a wave of support across the globe, with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni putting out a statement expressing solidarity with the 71-year-old.

“I wish to express to the Holy Father my personal closeness and that of the Italian Government for the trial he is called to face in the coming days. The serenity and tranquillity with which he spoke of it in today’s Angelus reassure us. I am certain that the Italian people too will not fail to offer their support and affection." Meloni wrote on X.

He checked into Gemelli Hospital where the papal suite had been prepared, with the procedure was conducted on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

Pope Leo XIV on the path to recovery after leaving hospital

After a brief stay at the hospital, the pontiff was discharged on Saturday, October 17, 2026, after doctors at the facility deemed him “fit for discharge”.

File image of Pope Leo XIV

With a planned 12-day trip to South America, his surgeon, Stefano Margaritora, stated that he expects the 71-year-old pontiff to fully recover “in another 10 days or so, adding that there were no clinical reasons to prevent him from travelling.

“The Holy Father has put his heart and soul into his recovery,” Margaritora stated.