10 Schools that produced Kenya’s political heavyweights shaping 2027 presidential contest

Edwin Sifuna and Babu Owino in the Linda Mwananchi convoy during its inaugural rally in Nairobi on Sunday, September 13, 2026.

Edwin Sifuna and Babu Owino in the Linda Mwananchi convoy during its inaugural rally in Nairobi on Sunday, September 13, 2026.

From prestigious national schools to institutions that nurtured future leaders far from the political limelight, these are the learning centres where the shared history of classrooms, school assemblies and formative experiences began for some of the influential public figures shaping the conversations ahead of the 2027 polls.

The 2027 political contest is taking shape around familiar names, emerging power brokers and leaders whose decisions, alliances and ambitions are likely to influence the country’s electoral landscape.

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Long before their names echoed across the country these influential figures shared part of their history that often receives less attention: the schools where their journeys began and where they laid the foundations of their education.

From prestigious national schools to institutions that nurtured future leaders far from the political limelight, these are the learning centres where the shared history of classrooms, school assemblies and formative experiences began for some of the influential public figures shaping the conversations ahead of the 2027 polls.

Babu Owino: Made for the world in Kisumu

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino is one of the most learned politician in the country with his credentials dwarfing those of his peers.

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His academic qualifications include Bachelor of Science in Actuarial Science (First Class Honours), a Master’s degree in Actuarial Science, a Bachelor of Laws (LLB), a Master of Laws (LLM) from the University of Nairobi and a Postgraduate Diploma from the Kenya School of Law.

Long before his name was known in the world of academia and in the political arena, Babu Owino whose real name is Paul Ongili Owino found his place in Kisumu Boys High School where his impressive academic performance forms part of the history he left at the institution.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino

“I went to Central Primary School in Kisumu where I attained 401 marks in my KCPE exams. I later joined Kisumu Boys, scoring an A (minus) of 79 points in KCSE,” the MP said in a past interview.

It is here that the foundation for the ambition and discipline that would later define his rise in student leadership and national politics was laid.

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His journey from Nyalenda’s humble surroundings to the national political stage is a story of ambition, academic determination and perseverance.

Edwin Sifuna: From Musingu to the world

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna spent part of his formative years at Musingu High School, an institution that forms an important chapter in his academic journey.

Edwin Sifuna as he unveiled his political vehicle for the 2027 race against President William Ruto

It is here that his character was moulded between 1996 and 1999, laying the foundation for the emergence of a confident and articulate politician whose assertive leadership style is grounded in principles emerged.

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Notable alumni of the academic giant include Butere MP Tindi Mwale, Elisha Ongoya, Nelson Havi, Trans Nzoia Senator Allan Chesang and Kakamega counterpart, Dr Boni Khalwale, among others.

William Ruto: Big dreams

President William Ruto began his secondary education at Wareng Secondary School in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, where he studied from 1981 to 1984 before proceeding to Kapsabet Boys High School in Nandi County for his A-level studies.

The institution (Kapsabet Boys High School) has the distinct honour of having shaped the academic and leadership journeys of two of Kenya’s presidents (former President Daniel Arap Moi and President Ruto).

President William Ruto wearing Kapsabet Boys High School uniform during the institution’s centenary celebrations.

Ruto highlighted the school’s rich history as he graced its centenary celebrations, recounting that he was student number 5065 in Form Five and became a resident of Cheruiyot Dormitory, Solai House.

“We celebrate 100 years of Kapsabet Boys School’s rich legacy of nurturing men of integrity, purpose and ambition. As one of the oldest centres of excellence in our country, the school has produced two of Kenya’s five Presidents and thousands of accomplished professionals serving with distinction in many spheres,” Ruto said.

Anne Waiguru: From Precious Blood to raising the bar higher

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru is emerging as a formidable political force, with her growing influence and national profile placing her in conversations around the country’s top leadership.

Her name has increasingly been floated as a potential running mate for President William Ruto, signalling a possible elevation to the national political stage.

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Waiguru spent part of her formative years in Nairobi River Primary School before proceeding to Precious Blood Girls Secondary School.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru

She completed her A-Levels at Moi Forces Academy, where she excelled in mathematics and sciences.

Her early interests in social justice and governance shaped her path leading her to pursue a, Bachelor's degree in Agriculture and Home Economics from Egerton University followed by a Master’s degree in Economic Policy from the University of Nairobi, specialising in public finance and governance.

Gladys Wanga: The former head girl working her way to the top

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Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga is emerging as an influential force in Kenya’s political landscape, bolstered by her leadership within ODM and growing national profile.

With ODM staking its claim to the running mate slot as a condition for supporting Ruto’s reelection bid, and with female politicians keen on building on the gains made, her name has been floated as a potential running mate for President William Ruto, raising the prospect of a major political realignment ahead of the polls.

Homabay County Governor Gladys Wanga (X)

Wanga’s journey academic begun in Aga Khan Primary School in Kisumu. She crossed over to Kisumu Girls High School for her secondary education where she also served as the head girl.

Kwaira Mwanaga’s political light that keeps shining after impeachment

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Kawira Mwangaza remains a force in Kenya’s shifting political landscape long after her impeachment, with her alignment to Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna’s Linda Mwananchi movement placing her within the wider conversation about 2027 presidential elections.

Her political journey, marked by fierce battles over her leadership and an unconventional rise to power by flooring political giants, continues to draw attention.

Former Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza addressing a political rally in the company of Babu Owino and Edwin Sifuna

Mwangaza attended CCM Ontulili Primary School in Meru County before proceeding to Moyale Girls Secondary School in Marsabit County, where she sat her KCSE examinations in 1992.

Rigathi Gachagua: Resilience manufactured in Kianyaga

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Even after an unceremonious impeachment that his critics hoped would be the end of his political career, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua remains firmly at the centre of efforts to build an alternative political force with the mission of sending Ruto home in 2027.

With unmatched political mobilisation skills, and ability to articulate issues affecting the lives of his supporters, Gachagua’s leadership continues to reflect in his political journey.

The Democracy for the Citizens Party leader attended Kabiruini Primary School in Nyeri County before proceeding to Kianyaga High School in Kirinyaga County for his secondary education.

File image of Rigathi Gachagua at Kianyaga High School

He later joined the University of Nairobi, where he studied Political Science and Literature, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1988.

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Fred Matiang’i: The man eyeing the top job

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has positioned himself for a possible return to the political arena with his extensive experience in public service and reputation as a tough administrator continue to shaping his national profile.

Dr. Fred Okengo Matiang'i is a prominent Kenyan academic, governance expert, and former "super-minister" Cabinet Secretary who served under President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration (Image: Files)

Matiang’i who served in several Cabinet portfolios under former President Uhuru Kenyatta attended Kiabonyoru Mixed Secondary School in Nyamira County before proceeding to Kisii School for his advanced-level studies.