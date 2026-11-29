The Football Kenya Federation has initiated mutual separation talks with Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy ahead of AFCON 2027.

Benni McCarthy’s stint as head coach of Kenya’s national football team appears to be nearing a sudden end after the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) initiated talks to terminate his contract well ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

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According to Mozzart Sport, the federation has formally reached out to the South African tactician and his backroom staff to negotiate a mutual separation.

Benni McCarthy had originally signed a deal meant to run through the end of the 2027 continental showpiece, which Kenya will co-host alongside Uganda and Tanzania, but his chances of leading Harambee Stars on home soil are now fading fast.

"The federation wants to mutually part ways with the coach and his technical bench," an insider revealed regarding the ongoing talks.

Why FKF Is Pushing for a Mutual Split

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Benni McCarthy PHOTO: Imago

Rather than issuing a unilateral dismissal, the governing body is pushing for an agreed exit to ensure a clean break and avoid costly legal disputes at FIFA.

While FKF has pointed to recent disappointing results on the pitch as the primary reason behind the move, growing tension off the field has also accelerated the push for change.

In recent weeks, McCarthy has openly criticised delayed salary payments for his technical bench and highlighted substandard camp and welfare conditions around the national team setup, remarks that widened the rift between the coach and football authorities.

Earlier in November, Benni McCarthy warned that FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) might have to intervene if unpaid dues owed to his coaching staff were not settled.

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Following Kenya’s recent qualifier against South Africa, he also spoke candidly about players needing proper nutrition, rest, travel arrangements, and timely allowances in order to compete at the highest level.

From High Hopes and CHAN 2024 Promise to Stalling Momentum

Benni McCarthy took charge of Harambee Stars in March 2025, succeeding Turkish coach Engin Firat. His arrival sparked widespread excitement among Kenyan football fans, backed by a standout playing career that included winning the UEFA Champions League with FC Porto and a high-profile coaching spell as a first-team attacking coach at Manchester United.

Early signs on the pitch offered plenty of encouragement. During the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN), staged in 2025, McCarthy guided co-hosts Kenya out of the group stage.

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This included narrow 1-0 victories over Morocco, DR Congo, and Zambia alongside a 1-1 draw with Angola, before Harambee Stars bowed out in the quarter-finals on penalties against Madagascar. Kenya also went on to claim third place in the 2026 FIFA Series, briefly lifting belief around the project.

However, that upward trajectory quickly stalled once 2027 AFCON qualifying fixtures began. Despite Kenya already qualifying automatically as tournament co-hosts, the competitive results proved underwhelming.

Harambee Stars failed to win any of their opening four qualifying matches, recording two draws and two defeats, starting with a 1-1 draw against Eritrea and a 1-0 loss to Guinea, before a 2-2 draw with South Africa in Soweto and a 2-1 defeat in the return leg at Nyayo National Stadium.

What Comes Next Ahead of AFCON 2027

Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy. Photo: FKF Media

Public debate over McCarthy’s future had already intensified after he questioned whether Kenya possessed the squad depth and resources to realistically challenge continental powerhouses like Morocco, Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, and Senegal at the 2027 finals.

With the countdown to co-hosting Africa’s biggest football tournament gathering pace, FKF now appears determined to reset the technical bench early.