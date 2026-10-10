Paid to cheer: Inside Kenya’s political crowd-hiring business as 2027 race heats up

In an era where the size of a crowd can sometimes speak louder than a politician’s manifesto, with packed rallies often projected as evidence of popularity, influence and grassroots support, a thriving micro-economy built and sustained by political mobilisation has emerged.

As Kenya edges closer to the 2027 General Election, political rallies are once again becoming a familiar spectacle of roaring crowds, colourful party merchandise, blaring music and enthusiastic chants in support of politicians.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While some attend rallies voluntarily, others are not only facilitated, but are also paid to attend and the heightened political activities has created a thriving microeconomy built on political mobilisation.

Having made a name for herself in the murky world of political mobilisation and sourcing crowds for hire, Hilda, who was first interviewed by Pulse Kenya in 2025, confirms that business has been booming in 2026, and things will be even better in 2027.

She contends that with the united opposition mounting a fierce challenge to President William Ruto’s re-election bid and the Kenya Kwanza government deploying all resources at its disposal to secure another term, the stakes are even higher.

How mobilisation is done

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an era where the size of a crowd can sometimes speak louder than a politician’s manifesto, with packed rallies often projected as evidence of popularity, influence and grassroots support, an elaborate but shadowy structure for political mobilisation exists.

The mobilisation, she explained, unfolds like a carefully guarded operation, far from the public eye. Conversations take place in hushed tones, phone calls are made discreetly, and arrangements are negotiated in small, trusted circles where every participant understands the need to keep quiet.

It is close to impossible to know who is footing the bill and even when the information leaks, it is often a rumour with no tangible proof. Poiticians and brokers prefer anonymity in this game for fear of being embarrassed and only a small trusted circle gets to know the person footing the bill.

Every detail is handled cautiously, with the understanding that a careless word could expose the scheme and hand political rivals ammunition to embarrass their opponent by questioning the authenticity of the crowds at their rallies. The veil of secrecy extends to the identity of the politician footing the bill.

Those recruited to fill the gathering may know where to assemble, when to show up, and what is expected of them, but the person ultimately paying for their presence remains a mystery. That information is confined to a tight network of the politician, the lead mobilisers and a handful of trusted intermediaries who act as the link between the financier and the crowd

Advertisement

Advertisement

The lead mobiliser, often a known member of the society receives instructions from political brokers and furnishes the broker with a verbal quote depending on the number of people needed to turn up for the rally.

They also receive merchandise such as branded caps and T-shirts, which they discreetly distribute to those on the payroll for the day as well as those who turn up for the rally but are not paid for it.

When things go wrong: Goons, cash & risks

According to her, things have changed in recent days and it is no longer business as usual even as the money continues to flow freely.

Among the changes is the surge in goons within the political space that comes with additional security risk

Advertisement

Advertisement

This hustle has its challenges, and the entry of goons in political spaces is a major one as it comes with safety concerns. When chaos break out, it is impossible to know who is on your side as you inhale tear gas.

People armed with clubs pictured walking alongside the police in the streets of Nairobi during protests in June 2025, when goons infiltrated the demos.

She also stated that cartels have found their way into the business and to reinforce her point, she cited recent media reports of protest at a leading media house in Nairobi where a section of the crowd that turned up was left stranded after the organisers failed to transfer the funds that were agreed.

Cartels also exist among us. In some instances, the politician pays, lets say Sh1500 per person but those who are paid to attend end up with Sh500 or nothing in some cases.

She also shared the experience of people known to her who suffered injuries after being caught in political chaos.

The assignment: Paid to cheer & create the Illusion of popular support

What has not changed is the assignment: Cheer when needed, boo when required and chant slogans as frequently as you can.

In some cases, they are expected to join the convoy of the politician at an agreed location, while at other times they are expected to arrive early and take strategic positions.

At other times, Hilda says that they also infiltrate opponents’ rallies and chant slogans or make remarks that portray the opponent of the person bankrolling them in a bad light, and this comes with higher pay.

Our job is simple; to follow the convoy and blend in with the organic crowd, chanting, singing and responding as required. At other times we also occupy the rallies of opponents but this is a tricky affair that comes with more risk.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With social media also shaping the contest, they are also expected to produce moments that are likely to go viral.

Nothing is off the script, including publicity stunts to project a false image of a leader loved by the people, and should one land a chance to be interviewed by the media, the expectation is that they outline the accomplishment of the politician with ease while weaving in political slogans and symbols .

Aware that it is only a matter of time before the whole systems grinds to a halt after August 2027 general election, Hilda says that they are making the most out of the present moment with their charges reflecting the same.

According to her, the pay depends on the nature of assignment as some involve greater risk of violence with the rally degenerating into chaos as police move in to restore peace but the lowest one can receive is Sh500 which is what small players in the game pay.

The moneyed individuals going for bigger seats pay way better, especially where competition is stiff and their assignments are preferred.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Competition is really tight in the city especially the top seat and the political rivalry means everyone must dig deeper for their campaigns. What I can confirm is that there is money circulating in this season with Sh 500 being the minimum charge. It is however those going for lower seats who pay this or nebies in this game who accept it. Politicians pay more.

File image of a political rally convened by the opposition in Kenya

She dropped the name of a high-ranking politician who is interested in the presidency, who she claims uses proxies as the best-paying, saying the politician gives anything between Sh 1,000- Sh 5,000 for the assignments, which rarely take long owing to the busy schedule that the politician has.

She also mentioned politicians locked in a contest for the governorship, the senate and the Woman Representative in Nairobi.

Legends in the game prefer payment upfront as they are trusted to deliver, while in some cases, payment is after delivery.

Advertisement

Advertisement