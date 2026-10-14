Nurses' Union issues 21-Day ultimatum to Kitui County over brutal assault of senior nurse

The Kenya National Union of Nurses and Midwives (KNUNM) has issued a fierce 21-day ultimatum to the Kitui County Government demanding immediate accountability following the alleged physical assault of a senior healthcare worker.

Kenya National Union of Nurses and Midwives (KNUNM) issued a fierce, 21-day ultimatum to the Kitui County Government.

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The union is demanding immediate accountability following the alleged physical assault of a senior nursing official by a high-ranking county official.

The confrontation, which has sent shockwaves through the country's medical fraternity, targeted Florence Munyithya, the Deputy County Nursing Officer and Vertical Transmission Free Person for Kitui County.

An image nurses and midwives during the Nurses and Midwives Strike on Sep 3.(Image:KNUNM)

According to official union statements and incident reports, the brazen attack was allegedly perpetrated by Gedion Mbingo James, the Chief Protocol Officer in the Office of the Governor.

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A routine inspection turns violent

The ugly incident unfolded on the afternoon of Friday, September 18, 2026, at the Voo Dispensary.

Munyithya was reportedly carrying out her official public service duties, overseeing the commissioning of critical health projects spearheaded by the Ministry of Health.

Trouble began when the Chief Protocol Officer arrived at the venue.

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Witnesses claim he displayed extreme hostility and began verbally berating staff members over the event’s arrangements. When Munyithya calmly stepped forward to clarify administrative protocol, the situation quickly escalated.

According to eyewitness accounts detailed in union filings, Mbingo reacted with unprovoked aggression, shouting down the senior nurse and declaring that "he does not take instructions from women" and that "he could kill a person."

Moments later, the confrontation turned physical.

The county official allegedly swung his hand to strike the nurse. Although Munyithya managed to block the initial blow and shield herself, the attacker attempted a second strike before shocked colleagues intervened to pull him away from the scene.

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"An Assault on One is an Assault on All"

The reaction from labor groups has been swift and unforgiving. In a strongly worded address that has since galvanized healthcare professionals nationwide, KNUNM declared that the county administration must answer for the egregious breach of workplace safety.

"The Kitui County Government must answer for an egregious assault against a nurse, as an assault on one nurse is a direct assault on the entire nursing profession," the union asserted in an official statement.

"The Union takes a strong, unwavering stance against the physical abuse of our member Florence Munyithya by one Mr. Gedion Mbingo James, the Chief Protocol Officer in the Office of the Governor."

Union leadership emphasized that healthcare workers operate under immense pressure on the frontlines and deserve to practice in an environment free from intimidation, chauvinism, and physical danger.

"As a Union, we exist to protect our members and ensure that their safety, honor, and dignity are fiercely respected within their places of work. We will not stand by while healthcare workers face violence and intimidation on the frontlines," KNUNM leadership stated.

Demands for Justice and independent investigations

Refusing to rely solely on internal county disciplinary measures which critics fear could sweep the matter under the rug the union has escalated the case externally.

Formal complaints have been lodged with oversight bodies to ensure a transparent, independent inquiry.

In pursuit of broader accountability, KNUNM has formally called upon the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) and the Federation of Women Lawyers in Kenya (FIDA-Kenya) to launch immediate investigations into the incident.

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The Kitui County Government must answer for an egregious assault against a nurse, as an assault on one nurse is a direct assault on the entire nursing profession. https://t.co/qhIYgms1VG — KNUNM-The Voice of a Kenyan Nurse & Midwife (@KNUNOFFICIAL) October 14, 2026

The union points out that the altercation involved not just workplace violence, but a severe display of physical intimidation and gender-based discrimination.