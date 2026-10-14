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Rob Finnerty offers live televised apology to Kenyans over Nairobi comparison: 'Truly sorry'

Tunoi Kevin 13:18 - 14 October 2026
Newsmax host Rob Finnerty.
Rob Finnerty acknowledged his remarks were offensive to Kenyans. He further praised the country, describing it as a growing centre for commerce, technology, education and tourism.
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American broadcaster Rob Finnerty has apologised to Kenyans after comparing Nairobi to a “third world city” while discussing concerns about the future of New York City under its new mayor.

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Finnerty acknowledged that his remarks were offensive to Kenyans and others who felt insulted by the comparison, admitting that it was a mistake.

“I know my comments offended a lot of really good people who live there and all over the world, and for that I am truly sorry,” he said.

Finnerty praises Nairobi

The broadcaster went on to praise Nairobi, describing it as a growing centre for commerce, technology, education and tourism.

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“It’s become a center for commerce, tech, education, tourism, and from everything that I hear, it is a wonderful place,” Finnerty stated.

He admitted that his comparison was inappropriate and acknowledged his responsibility as a journalist and broadcaster to communicate thoughtfully and respectfully.

“I failed here, and I will admit that,” he said.

Comments upset Kenyans

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Finnerty also recognised that communities should not be unfairly characterised or insulted, adding that he understood why Kenyans would be upset by his remarks.

“No community deserves to be unfairly characterized or insulted. I would be upset too, and I’m sorry,” he stated.

He appealed to Kenyans to accept his apology, saying he was willing to acknowledge his mistakes and hoped those offended by his comments would forgive him.

“So I hope the people of Kenya accept this apology,” he said, adding, “And even though you might not like me, I truly do hope that you forgive me.”

His apology marked a withdrawal of the unfavourable comparison he had made between Nairobi and New York City, with Finnerty acknowledging the need to treat communities with respect when discussing urban challenges.

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Apology on X

Within hours of Rob Finnerty's comments going viral, Kenyans had made their verdict clear. A written apology simply wasn't going to cut it.

The word "apology" shot straight to the top of X's trending topics in Kenya, as thousands demanded the Newsmax host return to his own studio and deliver his regret on the exact platform he used to insult Nairobi.

Thousands of Kenyans, kijanayamwingii included, demanded Finnerty's apology, framing it as a matter of national dignity rather than internet drama.

"We Kenyans demand an on-air apology from USA journalist Rob Finnerty on the same platform he used to demean Nairobi, and the immediate, permanent removal of the offensive clip. Kenya deserves truth, dignity, and respect, but not reckless sensationalism," they posted.

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