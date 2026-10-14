Gor Mahia Pocket Ksh1.69 Million After Thrilling 4-2 Win Over Murang'a Seal

Gor Mahia players celebrate during their 4-2 FKF Premier League victory over Murang’a Seal at Nyayo National Stadium. PHOTO: GOR MAHIA

Gor Mahia players celebrate during their 4-2 FKF Premier League victory over Murang’a Seal at Nyayo National Stadium. PHOTO: GOR MAHIA

Gor Mahia launched their FKF Premier League title defence with a 4-2 win over Murang’a Seal, as their first night match in over a decade delivered an impressive financial boost.

Reigning champions Gor Mahia launched their Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League title defence in commanding fashion on Tuesday night, securing a lucrative Ksh1,693,100 in gate revenues alongside an action-packed 4-2 victory over Murang'a Seal at the Nyayo National Stadium

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A crowd of 5,340 spectators turned out under the floodlights to witness the club's first night league fixture in over ten years.

Entry charges were structured at Ksh300 for regular seating, Ksh1,000 for VIP tickets, and Ksh3,000 for VVIP access. Following the match, club treasurer Gerphas Okuku expressed deep gratitude to the green army for their loyal presence and vital financial backing.

“A big thanks to every fan who showed up for our FKFPL League season opener against Murang’a SEAL tonight (Tuesday) at Nyayo Stadium. A great turnout for a night match; your support helped us collect Ksh1,693,100 from ticket sales, with 5,340 tickets sold,” Okuku noted in an official statement.

Charles Akonnor’s Men Put On a Show at Nyayo Stadium

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Charles Akonnor’s Men Put On a Show at Nyayo Stadium PHOTO: GOR MAHIA

The impressive financial haul was matched by a clinical display on the pitch. Alpha Onyango set the tone early for head coach Charles Akonnor’s side, curling home a fine free-kick just five minutes into the encounter.

Four minutes after the restart, Shariff Musa doubled K'Ogalo's advantage before Jackson Dwang brought the crowd to its feet with an audacious strike from more than 40 yards out.

Musa then sealed his brace with a well-placed header, putting the reigning champions firmly in control at 4-0.

Murang’a Seal refused to surrender quietly, mounting a spirited late comeback through Josphat Lopaga, who struck twice in the 75th and 80th minutes.

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However, the champions held their nerve in the closing stages to seal the three points and climb straight to the summit of the standings as they launch their bid to retain the league title and lift a record-extending 23rd domestic crown.

Gor Mahia: Bouncing Back From CAF Misery

Gor Mahia: Bouncing Back From CAF Misery PHOTO: GOR MAHIA

The sweet taste of victory came after weeks of intense frustration for the club and its supporters. The domestic league campaign faced a turbulent build-up, experiencing an indefinite postponement after the High Court issued injunctions following legal disputes over promotion, relegation, and rulebook applications involving teams like Kariobangi Sharks.

Furthermore, the green army were eager to put their recent disappointment in the CAF Champions League behind them.

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Gor Mahia's recent CAF Champions League campaign came to a premature end during the preliminary rounds against Egyptian giants Pyramids FC, where a 2-0 first-leg home loss preceded a tough 5-1 defeat in Cairo, resulting in a 7-1 aggregate exit.

With continental action now behind them, head coach Charles Akonnor has shifted his complete focus toward domestic dominance.