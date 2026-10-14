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Kenya Methodist University to confer Honorary Doctorate on Chief Justice Martha Koome

Ndunyu Joseph 11:14 - 14 October 2026
CJ Martha Koome.(Image:CitizenTvDigital)
The accolade will be presented during KeMU's 26th graduation ceremony on November 7, 2026, at the main campus graduation square in Meru. The university recognized her monumental contributions to judicial administration, systemic institutional reforms, and the protection of marginalized groups, particularly women and children.
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Kenya Methodist University (KeMU) has announced that it will confer an honorary Doctor of Letters degree upon Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court of Kenya, Lady Justice Martha Koome.

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The prestigious accolade will be presented during the institution's upcoming 26th graduation ceremony, scheduled for November 7, 2026, at the main campus graduation square in Meru.

University officials confirmed that the decision to honor the head of the judiciary stems from her monumental contributions to judicial administration, systemic institutional reforms, and the vigorous protection of marginalized groups, particularly women and children.

The Vice Chancellor, John Kobia Ataya.(Image:KeMU)
The Vice Chancellor, John Kobia Ataya.(Image:KeMU)

A legacy of Judicial leadership

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Chief Justice Koome’s career has been defined by historic milestones and relentless advocacy. Having assumed office in May 2021 as Kenya’s 15th Chief Justice, she shattered decades of glass ceilings to become the first woman to lead the country’s judiciary.

Over the years, her leadership has focused heavily on reducing case backlogs, institutionalizing Alternative Justice Systems (AJS), and leveraging technology to enhance transparency and public access to justice.

Reflecting on her overarching vision for an inclusive legal framework, CJ Koome has consistently emphasized that justice must be felt by the common citizen.

In past addresses focusing on systemic reform, she noted: "What is politically, socially and economically possible has always been about will. When this is all over we cannot go back to normal, we the people need to demand and do better."

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Before scaling the highest echelons of the legal profession, Koome’s journey was marked by resilience.

Rising from humble beginnings as a child raised by peasant farmers, she balanced intense academic rigour with early motherhood notably penning legal arguments while caring for her young family.

After earning her Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from the University of Nairobi and her postgraduate diploma from the Kenya School of Law, she was admitted to the Bar in 1987.

She later obtained a Master of Laws (LLM) in Public International Law from the University of London in 2010.

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Her career spans private practice, human rights activism during the clamor for multi-party democracy in the 1990s, and decades on the bench, having served as a High Court Judge and Court of Appeal Judge before taking the helm of the Supreme Court.

Celebration under a transformative theme

The 26th graduation ceremony will run under the theme “Empowered to Lead, Transformed to Serve, Creating Sustainable Impact.” University authorities noted that Justice Koome embodies this exact ethos, making her an ideal role model for the graduating class of 2026

In an official statement regarding the preparations, KeMU highlighted that the institution is proud to align its academic milestones with a leader who has championed integrity, gender equality, and institutional independence.

Academic registrar notices indicate that mandatory rehearsals and commissioning services for graduating students will take place on Friday, November 6, 2026, ahead of the grand ceremony the following day.

The announcement has drawn widespread praise from legal bodies, civil society, and academic circles across East Africa, who view the honorary doctorate as a fitting tribute to a trailblazer who continues to redefine public service and judicial excellence in Kenya.

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